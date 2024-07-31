UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Safety

Hometown (High School): Yorba Linda, California (Troy HS)

Height/Weight: 6-0, 180

Lettered: 1982, 1984

Stats: 211 tackles, including 1 for loss, 13 interceptions (117 return yards), 15 pass breakups, 1 caused fumble, and 1 recovered fumble in 22 games/22 starts (all 22 at safety) in two seasons.

Career: Born in Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia, before moving to Southern California, Jeff Sanchez attended Fullerton Junior College out of Troy High School. In 1981, while considered likely the best junior-college defensive back in the country, Sanchez was recruited by Stanford, UCLA, Washington State, BYU, and Georgia. He joined the Bulldogs in 1982 to form, along with roverback Terry Hoage and cornerbacks Ronnie Harris and Tony Flack, perhaps the greatest defensive backfield in UGA history. Starting at safety, Sanchez had nearly 100 tackles for the season, a team-high 15 passes broken up, and finished second in the nation to only teammate Terry Hoage with nine interceptions. After breaking his arm, he was redshirted for the 1983 season. However, Sanchez returned in 1984 to again start every game, made 113 tackles, and led the team with four interceptions. For the second season, he was recognized as a first-team All-SEC honoree. Sanchez also earned first-team All-American status as a senior. After participating in both the Hula Bowl and Japan Bowl, he was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 12th round of the 1985 NFL Draft. To date, Sanchez’s 13 career interceptions, despite playing for only two seasons, are tied for the sixth-most in school history, whereas his 6.5 interceptions per season rank second all-time, trailing only the great Jake Scott (8.0 interceptions per season).