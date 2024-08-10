PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Kickoff countdown: Who wore it best? #21

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

We select Frank Sinkwich as the best Georgia player to wear jersey No. 21.

Advertisement

#21 FRANK SINKWICH

Position: Halfback/Fullback

Hometown (High School): Youngstown, Ohio (Chaney HS)

Height/Weight: 5-10, 180

Lettered: 1940-1942

Stats: 2,271 rushing yards on 447 carries (5.1 avg.) and 30 touchdowns; 157 of 325 passing (48.3 comp. %) for 2,331 yards, 30 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in three seasons.

Career: From Youngstown, Ohio, Frank Sinkwich arrived at UGA in 1939 and was soon the star dual-threat halfback of the undefeated “Point-A-Minute Bullpups” freshman team. After leading the varsity Bulldogs in touchdowns scored (5) and touchdown passes (6) as a sophomore, “Flatfoot Frankie” or “Fireball” emerged as one of the nation’s top football players as a junior. In 1941, while playing most of the season with a broken jaw, he led the nation in rushing with 1,103 yards, passed for nearly 800 yards, and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting. In 1942 while playing both halfback and fullback positions, Sinkwich led the nation in total offense (2,187 yards), was fourth in passing (1,392 yards), eighth in rushing (795 yards), and was tied for second in scoring (96 points). After earning consensus first-team All-American status the year before, he was recognized as a unanimous first-team All-American as a senior. In 1942, Sinkwich became the first of only two Georgia players to date to receive the Heisman Trophy. A tremendous postseason player who scored the lone touchdown of the 1943 Rose Bowl, Sinkwich totaled 382 yards of total offense—139 rushing yards, 243 passing yards—and was responsible for four touchdowns in the Orange Bowl the year before. Drafted by the Detroit Lions, he was the No. 1 overall pick of the 1943 NFL Draft. Shortly after his college career ended, Sinkwich’s jersey No. 21 became the first jersey retired by UGA. In 1954, he along with Bob McWhorter became the first two Georgia players inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. The 60 career touchdowns (30 rushing + 30 passing) Sinkwich was responsible for was a school record for more than 50 years, and remain ranked sixth in program history.

#21 Honorable Mention: RB/P- Harry Stevens (1936, 1938)

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMSBkYXlzIHVudGlsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9HZW9yZ2lhQnVsbGRvZ3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHZW9yZ2lhQnVsbGRvZ3M8L2E+LUNsZW1zb248 YnI+PGJyPkluIFVHQSYjMzk7cyBmaXJzdCB0d28gYm93bCBnYW1lcywgbGVn ZW5kYXJ5IE5vLiAyMSBGcmFuayBTaW5rd2ljaCB3YXMgcmVzcG9uc2libGUg Zm9yIDUgb2YgaGlzIHRlYW0mIzM5O3MgNyB0b3VjaGRvd25zLCBpbmNsdWRp bmcgYSA2MS15YXJkIHBhc3MgdG8gJnF1b3Q7RHVjayZxdW90OyBDb25nZXIg aW4gdGhlICYjMzk7NDIgT3JhbmdlIGFuZCBhIDEteWFyZCBwbHVuZ2UgaW4g dGhlICYjMzk7NDMgUm9zZS48YnI+PGJyPuKAnEFuZCB0aGF04oCZcyBib3ds aW5nIOKAmGVtIG92ZXLigJ0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3NXaWxS emRSZ1giPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zV2lsUnpkUmdYPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFBhdHJpY2sgR2FyYmluIChAcGF0cmlja2dhcmJpbikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wYXRyaWNrZ2FyYmluL3N0YXR1cy8xNDI2 NTE2ODQ3MTE4MjAwODM3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAx NCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3Mva2lja29mZi1jb3VudGRvd24td2hvLXdvcmUtaXQtYmVzdC0yMSIsCiAg ICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7 CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVF bGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5 VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8g bG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2Ug YWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0 cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnRO b2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVz ZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJG dWdhLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGa2lja29mZi1jb3VudGRvd24td2hv LXdvcmUtaXQtYmVzdC0yMSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTYwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNz X3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFn IC0tPgoKCg==