Position: Running Back

Hometown (High School): Atlanta, Georgia (Towers HS)

Height/Weight: 5-11, 187

Lettered: 1971-1973

Stats: 461 attempts, 1,991 yards rushing, 18 TD rushes

Career: In another close battle between running backs, UGASports selected "The Greek Streak" as the pick for Georgia's top jersey No. 20. Jimmy Poulos was a major player when he started at the varsity level in 1971, ranking second on the team in both rushing yards with 733 and rushing touchdowns with eight. Poulos' most memorable touchdown that season was against in-state rival Georgia Tech, when he scored with just 14 seconds left to help defeat the Yellow Jackets, 28-24. He then rushed for 161 yards in a super low-scoring Gator Bowl in which Georgia (coached by Vince Dooley) defeated North Carolina (coached by brother, Bill Dooley), 7-3. Poulos scored the only touchdown of the game and was named Gator Bowl MVP. The 161 yards was a school record for bowl games for almost two decades. Poulos finished fifth in the conference in touchdown rushes that season, and the following season as a junior finished seventh in the SEC with seven touchdowns. He led the Dawgs in both 1972 with 556 rushing yards and and as a senior with 702 rushing yards. In his final game as a Bulldog—a 17-16 win over Maryland in the 1973 Peach Bowl—Poulos scored on a 62-yard pass completion from Andy Johnson.

#21 Honorable Mention: Thomas Brown, J.R. Reed, Fred Barber