PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Kickoff Countdown: Who wore it best? #20

Dave McMahon • UGASports
Staff
@dave_mc_stats

UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

We select Jimmy Poulos as the best Georgia player to wear jersey No. 20.

Advertisement

#20 JIMMY POULOS

Position: Running Back

Hometown (High School): Atlanta, Georgia (Towers HS)

Height/Weight: 5-11, 187

Lettered: 1971-1973

Stats: 461 attempts, 1,991 yards rushing, 18 TD rushes

Career: In another close battle between running backs, UGASports selected "The Greek Streak" as the pick for Georgia's top jersey No. 20. Jimmy Poulos was a major player when he started at the varsity level in 1971, ranking second on the team in both rushing yards with 733 and rushing touchdowns with eight. Poulos' most memorable touchdown that season was against in-state rival Georgia Tech, when he scored with just 14 seconds left to help defeat the Yellow Jackets, 28-24. He then rushed for 161 yards in a super low-scoring Gator Bowl in which Georgia (coached by Vince Dooley) defeated North Carolina (coached by brother, Bill Dooley), 7-3. Poulos scored the only touchdown of the game and was named Gator Bowl MVP. The 161 yards was a school record for bowl games for almost two decades. Poulos finished fifth in the conference in touchdown rushes that season, and the following season as a junior finished seventh in the SEC with seven touchdowns. He led the Dawgs in both 1972 with 556 rushing yards and and as a senior with 702 rushing yards. In his final game as a Bulldog—a 17-16 win over Maryland in the 1973 Peach Bowl—Poulos scored on a 62-yard pass completion from Andy Johnson.

#21 Honorable Mention: Thomas Brown, J.R. Reed, Fred Barber

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3Mva2lja29mZi1jb3VudGRvd24td2hvLXdvcmUtaXQtYmVzdC0yMCIsCiAg ICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7 CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVF bGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5 VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8g bG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2Ug YWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0 cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnRO b2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVz ZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJG dWdhLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGa2lja29mZi1jb3VudGRvd24td2hv LXdvcmUtaXQtYmVzdC0yMCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTYwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNz X3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFn IC0tPgoKCg==