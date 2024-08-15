Hometown (High School): Bainbridge, GA (Bainbridge)

Height/Weight: 5-10, 190

Lettered: 1995-1998

Stats: 44 Games (24 starts), 214 tackles, 13 interceptions

Career: Kirby Smart played three sports (football, basketball and baseball) at Bainbridge High School. While playing under his father Sonny Smart, Kirby, as a senior, had 103 tackles, eight interceptions, four fumble recoveries, four blocked punts, and averaged 11.1 yards per punt return. He then came to the University of Georgia as a cornerback and redshirted in 1994. In 1995, Smart switched positions to safety. In his first game as a Bulldog, he had six tackles against South Carolina, but more surprisingly had three sacks. In the next game against Tennessee, Smart made his first career interception (vs. Peyton Manning). It was his only interception of the season. As a sophomore, he picked off a pass against Georgia Tech. As a junior in 1997, Smart had 57 tackles on the season and led the team with six interceptions. His six picks came against three teams, as he had a pair of interceptions against South Carolina, Kentucky, and Florida. As a senior, Smart was named as one of the team's captains. He once again led the defense with five interceptions, and was also second on the team in tackles with 98 (Orantes Grant had a team-high 120). Smart had double-digit tackles in six different games including 17 against Tennessee and 12 against LSU and Kentucky. He was named All-SEC for the 1998 season. Currently, his 13 career interceptions rank sixth all-time in Georgia football history.

#16 Honorable Mention: Lynn Hughes, Bryan McClendon, Cory Phillips, Kris Durham, Lewis Cine