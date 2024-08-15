Kickoff Countdown: Who wore it best? #16
UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.
We select Kirby Smart as the best Georgia player to wear jersey No. 16.
#16 KIRBY SMART
Hometown (High School): Bainbridge, GA (Bainbridge)
Height/Weight: 5-10, 190
Lettered: 1995-1998
Stats: 44 Games (24 starts), 214 tackles, 13 interceptions
Career: Kirby Smart played three sports (football, basketball and baseball) at Bainbridge High School. While playing under his father Sonny Smart, Kirby, as a senior, had 103 tackles, eight interceptions, four fumble recoveries, four blocked punts, and averaged 11.1 yards per punt return. He then came to the University of Georgia as a cornerback and redshirted in 1994. In 1995, Smart switched positions to safety. In his first game as a Bulldog, he had six tackles against South Carolina, but more surprisingly had three sacks. In the next game against Tennessee, Smart made his first career interception (vs. Peyton Manning). It was his only interception of the season. As a sophomore, he picked off a pass against Georgia Tech. As a junior in 1997, Smart had 57 tackles on the season and led the team with six interceptions. His six picks came against three teams, as he had a pair of interceptions against South Carolina, Kentucky, and Florida. As a senior, Smart was named as one of the team's captains. He once again led the defense with five interceptions, and was also second on the team in tackles with 98 (Orantes Grant had a team-high 120). Smart had double-digit tackles in six different games including 17 against Tennessee and 12 against LSU and Kentucky. He was named All-SEC for the 1998 season. Currently, his 13 career interceptions rank sixth all-time in Georgia football history.
#16 Honorable Mention: Lynn Hughes, Bryan McClendon, Cory Phillips, Kris Durham, Lewis Cine
|Seasons
|Interceptions
|
Jake Scott
|
1967-1968
|
16
|
Bacarri Rambo
|
2009-2012
|
16
|
Dominick Sanders
|
2014-2017
|
16
|
Jeff Hipp
|
1979-1980
|
14
|
Terry Hoage
|
1981-1983
|
14
|
Scott Woerner
|
1978-1980
|
13
|
Jeff Sanchez
|
1982, 1984
|
13
|
Ben Smith
|
1987-1989
|
13
|
Kirby Smart
|
1995-1998
|
13