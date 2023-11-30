Keys to the Game: UGA vs Alabama
No. 1-ranked Georgia (12-0) will take on No. 8 ranked Alabama (11-1) on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta for the SEC Championship. The Dawgs are coming off a 31-23 win over Georgia Tech. The Tide were able to survive a scare at Jordan Hare and beat Auburn, 26-23.
Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Georgia Passing Game vs Alabama Defensive Backs
|Georgia
|OFF Grade
|Alabama
|DEF Grade
|
WIDE RECEIVER
Ladd McConkey
Dillon Bell
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
Dominic Lovett
Rara Thomas
|
73.0
72.9
70.9
65.9
|
CORNERBACK
Terrion Arnold
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Malachi Moore (STAR)
Trey Amos
Antonio Kite
|
89.9
87.5
76.2
73.2
64.6
|
QB AND TIGHT END
QB- Carson Beck
TE- Brock Bowers
TE- Oscar Delp
|
91.9
85.1
63.5
|
SAFETY
Caleb Downs
Jaylen Key
Kristian Story
|
87.1
70.4
65.0
