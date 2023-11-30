No. 1-ranked Georgia (12-0) will take on No. 8 ranked Alabama (11-1) on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta for the SEC Championship. The Dawgs are coming off a 31-23 win over Georgia Tech. The Tide were able to survive a scare at Jordan Hare and beat Auburn, 26-23.

Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.