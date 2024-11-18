Key Points from Tate Ratledge's November 18 press conference

Tate Ratledge Spoke to the media Monday afternoon.

Below are the key points to what he had to say.

• Ratledge said this week is about every week. “It’s about what we can do.” He said he’ll watch the film tonight for two hours like always.

• Ratledge said it was frustrating to have to come out against Ole Miss. He said the win against Tennessee was big, noting “A lot of my family still won’t talk to me.”

• Ratledge: “We learned against Ole Miss if we don’t show up we’re going to get embarrassed.”

• Ratledge said Carson Beck was “having a good time on Saturday.”

• Ratledge joked he learned how to square dance at Armuchee Middle School.

• Ratledge joked he didn’t know Brett Thorson had that much running in him when he made big tackle on a punt return. “That was my biggest concern.”

• Ratledge: “Saturday shows what our fans are capable of.”