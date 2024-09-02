Kirby Smart spoke to the media on Monday ahead of Saturday’s game against UT-Martin.

Below are the highlights of what he had to say:

• Smart noted Tennessee Tech's near comeback against Middle Tennessee Tech.

• Smart said CJ Allen, Smael Mondon, and he thinks Raylen Wilson wore the "green dot" helmet. Others were prepared to use it.

• Smart said Arian Smith has touched the ball vertically and sideways; says he's been a more complete receiver and route runner.

• Smart said Mykel Williams has a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Is questionable for this week. Said Warren Brinson is dealing with an ankle/contusion and is questionable for this week. Star Joenel Aguero warmed up before the game with Clemson. They hope he can go this week.

• Smart he does not believe Jared Wilson had any errant snaps. "I thought he did a good job." However, Smart said Wilson came to him after the game and said "he screwed up" a couple of times."

• Smart said Malaki Starks "did a nice job" at star for a guy who did not rep until a few times last week."

• Smart said KJ Bolden "played very confident." Said he's been playing against older kids all his life.

• Smart said he was pleased with Damon Wilson's effort, though he missed a couple of opportunities to make plays. Did says he's gotten stronger and is maintaining his weight.

• Smart said Lawson Luckie is tough, physical, and is "really football savvy."

• Regarding Micah Morris and only receiving seven snaps, Smart said "When he practices better, he'll play more."

• Smart: "There are many things we must do better. All of it."