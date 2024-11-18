Key points from Kirby Smart's November 18 press conference

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday to preview this weekend's game with UMass. Here are the key points from Smart's press conference.

Smart heard just before his press conference about UMass firing coach Don Brown.

Receiver Dillon Bell has an ankle sprain, but not one that will require surgery. Smart is hopeful to get both him and running back Trevor Etienne back soon. Smart noted in Etienne's case that ribs are a painful injury to come back from.

Offensive lineman Earnest Greene is still struggling with an injury to his left arm. Smart said he doesn't have full strength in that arm and they are hoping he will continue building that back up. Micah Morris was close to being able to go and maybe could have been used in an emergency. He will be practicing today.

Smart felt the offensive line was healthier against Tennessee, helping them play better. He also thought they executed better in a less hostile environment.

Smart felt the ball security was better against Ole Miss than it seemed. He was positive with the team after the game in saying that there weren't as many exposures of the ball. But he said there were "bad exposures" against Tennessee that led to fumbles. Smart added that he's more focused on the defense and how they can create more fumbles and turnovers.

Smart feels every conference officiates the rules surrounding substitutions and time given to that differently. In the SEC, Smart said officials don't give teams all the time they want and usually tell defenses to speed up their substitutions during games.

Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge was healthier after hurting his ankle against Ole Miss. He fought hard in that game despite the injury despite Smart thinking he might not have needed to. He practiced better and played better against Tennessee. Smart said he's a lunch-pail guy and part of the core of the team.

Outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss is tough. Smart praised his play at fullback on Georgia's last touchdown. Smart added that Chambliss watches a ton of tape, often knowing what plays are coming before the coaches do.

Defensive back Joenel Aguero is available to play after being injured against Ole Miss. He had a pin inserted into his pinky. He's cleared to play, but would have to have a club on his hand. He's in the same situation this week, but is farther removed from the procedure.

Smart said they have plays with three tight ends on the field every week. When receivers are banged up, it makes those tight ends that much more valuable when they can do things that receivers do.

Corner Daniel Harris has been playing more because he's been practicing better. Smart said his practice habits really started getting better after the Texas game.

Smart felt that last week was Mykel Williams' best week of practice all year. It didn't necessarily show in the stats due to Tennessee's offense, but Smart thought he did great in all aspects.

Smart praised freshman safety KJ Bolden for his intelligence and growing confidence. He noted that Bolden played both strong and free safety against Tennessee.