Key points from Kirby Smart's November 11 press conference

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on November 11. Here are the key points from Smart's press conference in advance of this weekend's home matchup with Tennessee.

Smart said Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has done a tremendous job with the Volunteers. He feels you can tell about the character of a team by watching how hard they play on special teams, and a Monday morning film session showed elite effort from Tennessee. Smart noted Tennessee's offense is very physical and explosive.

Smart said these types of games are what you come to Georgia to play in. He added that it feels like Georgia has been in a lot of these games this year.

Smart isn't approaching this week as a "de facto playoff game."

Smart feels execution is the biggest issue with the offense. He feels penalties and negative plays have short-circuited the offense. Being efficient is the most important thing, and that has been a struggle to do that in terms of staying ahead of the chains and not turning the ball over.

Offensive tackle Earnest Greene plays the hardest position in football in Smart's eyes. He has been dealing with injuries like stingers in his shoulder. He was limited in practice last week. Smart said Greene is frustrated because it's hard to get better when you're limited in practice.

Smart felt the offensive line created space to run and had to block some very talented players. He added there were plays when the line didn't block and the running backs just made plays. Ole Miss is an elite pass-rushing team and they showed it once Georgia got behind. Smart said he is "completely confident" in the offensive line. Smart adds that the communication between Beck and the offensive line has been good for the most part.

When it comes to quarterbacks, Smart said there is a need to reaffirm the truth. They don't deal in social media narratives and what other people say. They speak the truth in terms of execution around the quarterback and decision-making.

Smart feels some of the offensive struggles have been a product of the teams they've played. But he added that they are not happy with where the offense is. They want to be more productive, throw the ball vertically down the field, and utilize play-action. But play-action is predicated on running the ball, which hasn't been there every game. Smart concluded by saying that protecting the ball is the biggest thing.

When asked about Colbie Young, Smart said they are supporting him every way they can while letting the legal process play out.

When asked about the viral Jake Pope video that showed him appearing to celebrate with Ole Miss fans, Smart said, "What an idiot." Smart said he didn't see the video until this morning and understands those were some of Pope's old friends, but it still wasn't a great idea.

Tennessee's pass rush is extremely disruptive with four people and they play many players. Smart said they play well internally and with great physicality.

Smart feels the tackling has gotten better since the second bye week. The offense has utilized some new protection schemes, although those were used more in the Florida game. Smart added that sometimes improvements aren't seen over the course of two games, but rather over a longer time.