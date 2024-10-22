Key points from Dylan Fairchild's October 22 press conference

in other news
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA's defense is only getting better
Georgia's defense returned to form in Saturday's win over Texas.
October 22 War Room
UGASports has the latest Georgia recruiting intel in this week's recruiting War Room.
Basketball News and Notes
Inside, we've got tons of basketball news and notes following an afternoon with the Bulldogs on Monday afternoon.
From the field: Resiliency is key
A view from the field of the resiliency displayed by Georgia on Saturday against Texas.
Three-Point Stance: Georgia's dominance, undefeated teams, Florida
Georgia is who we thought they were, no one is going to get out alive and Florida has found new life suddenly.
Right guard Dylan Fairchild spoke to the media after Tuesday’s practice.
Below, are the highlights of what he had to say.
• Fairchild said he thinks the offensive line protected ok. Did a “decent job” but was proud of the way the line was able to play physically.
• Fairchild said “That was fun,” in regards to going into Texas and winning. Said he likes the “us against the world mentality.” He said it won’t always go perfectly, but this did and was enjoyable.
• Fairchild said Tate Ratledge continues to provide leadership even though he’s not playing. Fairchild said Ratledge did a great job of leading the line on the sideline during the game.
• Fairchild said Jalon Walker’s ability to do it all is what makes him a great pass rusher. Said he bends better than anybody on the team and works his hands really well.
• Fairchild said in terms of communication the line did a great job picking up the calls from Jared Wilson, who was playing for the first time in three weeks.
• Fairchild said the line will “continue just focusing on us and try to get better internally.”
• Fairchild said he’s “super proud” of their running backs for getting it in the end zone.”
• Fairchild said Micah Morris jokes that he’s “the best fullback in the country” after the left guard has lined up at the position on some goal-line plays.
• Fairchild said he’s glad Damon Wilson is “finally getting some of the shine.”
