Inside, CJ Allen spoke with the media on Tuesday.

Below are some highlights of what he had to say.

• Allen said the entire defense helped instill confidence in his ability once he replaced Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

• When asked about what stands out about Branson Robinson, Allen said “Hard work.”

• Allen said Georgia’s history at inside linebacker was one of the big reasons he came to Athens.• Allen said Joenel Aguero is a lot more confident. Is not afraid to speak up.

• Allen said the game started to slow down last year when he started getting deeper into calls. Said he began to know what to look for.

• Allen said that he feels the defense “is coming along great.” Said facing the offense is the best test players like him could ever receive.

• Allen said he stayed in the state because he did not want to move too far from his mom. Also wanted to rep his state.

• Allen said “You never feel like you have full knowledge of the defense.” Said there’s always work to do.

• Asked if he had a “Kirby microphone moment.” Allen could not remember specifics; he was just sure he tried to block it out.

• Allen said playing for Glenn Schumann is the way he develops his players. “The proof is in the pudding with him.”

• Allen said he and Raylen Wilson did not talk about any individual awards.

• Allen said he takes being a role model to kids back home in Barnesville very seriously. “Seeing the smiles on kid's faces is indescribable.”