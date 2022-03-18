Kenny McIntosh's time is now

As the youngest of five brothers, running back Kenny McIntosh learned how to fend for himself at an early age.

Competition was part of everyday life.

“Growing up, my dad never taught me to be soft,” McIntosh said. “It’s just about having heart at a young age. That’s what my dad taught us.”

In this football family, lessons were learned daily.

It wasn’t always easy. One of McIntosh’s brothers, R.J., is a defensive tackle with the Indianapolis Colts. Another brother, Deon, played at Washington State and was on hand at Georgia’s Pro Day on Wednesday trying to impress scouts for his shot at the NFL.

Occasionally, when brotherly fun would get too rambunctious, mom would step in.

“I was the youngest, so my momma wasn’t playing that,” Kenny McIntosh said. “They tried, but they didn’t get too far.”

As the Georgia team enters its first week of spring practice, momma’s youngest son continues to step out on his own.

McIntosh’s first two years as a Bulldog have seen the Fort Lauderdale native play a significant role.

But now with Zamir White and James Cook moving on to the NFL, Running Back U will be driven by McIntosh, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards.

“We had this conversation last year,” McIntosh said. “Me, Kendall, Daijun … we’re running hard. We know we’re capable. We know we’ve got the potential. It’s our time now.”

Georgia fans should feel comfortable with what the trio will bring.

McIntosh and Milton finished as the team’s second- and third-leading rushers, running for 346 and 274 yards, respectively, during Georgia’s national championship season.

Add in fellow junior Edwards who has flashed his first two seasons (21 carries for 210 yards in 2021), the Bulldogs have a solid core of veteran backs who have the opportunity to show what they can do as the team’s featured backfield performers.

Center Sedrick Van Pran sees the trio up close and personal every day.

“For me, it’s the leadership of those guys. They’re solid leaders. Those guys come into work every day and they’re productive. They were productive when they were playing in supportive roles,” Van Pran said. “Now that they have the opportunity to really take on the load and be what James and Zamir were for our team, I think they’ll be ready for it. I’ve got a ton of confidence in them. But I think what’s also going to really help our team is Daijun Edwards coming in, too.”

McIntosh has already proven his ability to be one of Georgia’s more versatile backs, and with Cook no longer in the picture, he should receive more opportunities than before.

Besides rushing 58 times for 328 yards and three touchdowns, McIntosh caught 22 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Of course, who will forget the Orange Bowl when he threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to beat Michigan?

By the way, McIntosh also served as Georgia’s primary kick returner, averaging 19.6 yards on eight returns, including a season-high 30-yarder in the national championship.

“I’m going to take on whatever Georgia has for me. Whether it’s special teams, whatever they need me to do to win,” McIntosh said. “Whatever they need, I’ll try to do it.”

Don’t be surprised if McIntosh’s numbers jump exponentially.

Last year, Cook rushed for 728 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 27 passes for 284 yards and four scores.

Added opportunities could put McIntosh in a similar neighborhood.

“I really thank God for blessing me with good hands to catch the ball out of the backfield,” McIntosh said. “If coaches want me to catch the ball, that’s going to help me be more like James and be more versatile.”

McIntosh believes the competition in the running back is as good as he’s seen since being in Athens.

“It’s been like that since Zamir, and Cook were here. We’re going to compete and we’re going to make each other better,” McIntosh said. “Daijun, he helps me, and I help him. Kendall, we’re brothers. So yeah, even though we’re competing, at the same time we’re getting each other better, and who doesn’t want to get better.”

McIntosh gives Cook and White a lot of credit for putting him in the position he’s in.

“With them, it was just being older and wiser, helping me in the playbook like that. They’d show me different things,” McIntosh said. “With Cook, it was running routes, things like that. Footwork, little things like that. He’d always be trying to help me get my mind right. They’ve always been that big brother, whatever you want to call it. They always looked out for us. Like I said, we’re like brothers. We always had each other’s back.”

McIntosh said he intends to pay back the lessons he learned back in full.

“I knew this was going to come. I’ve been waiting on it, to be honest. With them gone, I feel I’ve got to put more of a load on my back,” he said. “I’ve got to step up a little bit more, be more vocal, be a bigger leader than I was.”