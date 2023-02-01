MOBILE – When Kenny McIntosh went down on the practice field during Tuesday’s first day of practice at the Senior Bowl, it created an immediate stir.

Fortunately, the news was good.

Shortly after it happened, Senior Bowl officials relayed the information that it was only a cramp, although not before some initial panic on social media that perhaps the former Bulldog running back was hurt worse.

“Yeah, I heard about it,” McIntosh said Wednesday morning during interviews at the Mobile Convention Center. “But yeah, it was just a little cramp. I really should have shut it down when I felt it, but I tried to push through. That’s just the competitor in me, but now it’s a business and I just have to look at it differently. I’m definitely going to be prepared.”

Like all the players here in Mobile for the week-long Senior Bowl activities, McIntosh knows he has a big opportunity before him.

With all 32 teams in attendance, McIntosh has a chance to shoot himself up the charts and put himself in an even better position for the April NFL Draft with a strong showing.

His versatility is already opening a lot of eyes.

Last year with the Bulldogs, McIntosh led Georgia in rushing with 150 carries for 829 yards and 10 touchdowns, while finishing third on the team in receptions with 43 for 504 and two scores.

“My dad always told me, the more you can do, the more valuable you’re going to be, and that’s what they (NFL teams) love about me,” McIntosh said. “One coach asked me, 'If we draft you, what are we going to get from you?' I said hard worker, somebody who is dedicated.

"I told him I’m versatile, I can do it all. I’ll play special teams if I need to, I can catch the ball, receiver, running back, whatever. I told him that and the coach said, you read my mind, because that’s exactly what we’re looking for.”

McIntosh is one of four running backs on the American team, along with Oklahoma’s Eric Gray, Tulane’s Tyjae Spears, and Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez.

It’s not just about getting to practice with NFL coaches that make the event such a big deal.

Along with getting the opportunity to meet with team personnel, players like McIntosh are getting their first taste of what it’s like to go through what technically is their first professional camp.

Or is it?

“I’m not going to lie; it reminds me of camp (at Georgia). They’re trying to break you to see if you’re mentally tough by throwing some tough stuff at you,” McIntosh said. “But it’s really been nothing too stressful. It’s really nothing that I haven’t been through. They’re just trying to test you in different ways, things like waking you up at 6 in the morning, getting you back to the room at 11:45; they just try to play different games to test you, that’s all.”

Being tested is nothing new for McIntosh. He’s been doing that to himself for years.

When looking back at his Georgia career, he pointed to this year’s game at Florida as one of his highlights.

Bulldog fans remember it well.

After fumbling against the Gators, McIntosh ran like a man possessed, so much so that head coach Kirby Smart called him a “bad MFer” after the Bulldogs’ 42-20 win.

McIntosh laughed at the recollection.

“You know why I did that? In high school, I fumbled twice, and I was trying to beat that in my college career,” McIntosh said. “Against Florida, I actually fumbled twice, last year and this year, so that was just--I don’t put the ball on the ground. You don’t put the ball on the ground, especially at Georgia. Even though it was an unfortunate fumble, I didn’t see the guy behind me and all that. It’s still my fault, I shouldn’t have put the ball on the ground.

"After that, I didn’t care about no blockers. I don’t know. I guess I just had a different mentality. I just went out there and tried to be physical.”