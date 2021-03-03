UGASports - Keeping an eye on the transfer portal

Like most head college football coaches, Kirby Smart is not one to broadcast his thoughts and plans for the world to see.

This is certainly understandable. And it's especially true when it comes to the subject of the NCAA transfer portal. During Tuesday’s Zoom session with reporters, Smart was asked to offer his approach to the portal, and whether or not it was an avenue he might yet pursue in regard to his current Bulldog team.

“I think the transfer portal hasn’t changed for us," Smart said. "It’s not the primary source of finding football players,” Smart said. “We want to recruit, develop, and work to get the best football players we possibly can in here. I don't think the guys that come out of the portal have issues or problems; it's just not our normal protocol. It's not what we want to build our program around. It’s a need-based deal.”

Nevertheless, one does not have to go very far back to find examples of players acquired by the Bulldogs through the transfer portal who went on to play significant roles.

Most recently, it was wide receiver Lawrence Cager, who put up some impressive numbers with the Bulldogs two years ago. Former punter Cam Nizialek, safety Maurice Smith, offensive lineman Tyler Catalina, and of course quarterback JT Daniels, are other transfers of note.

“We have needs; defensive back is a spot where we’re thin. We think we have very capable, good young players in the position, but we don’t have a lot of experience,” Smart said. “If you get an opportunity to gain experience, which you know we did the first year we were here—we got Maurice Smith, and all of the sudden you have a player who makes your team better almost immediately—we would not decline the ability to look at the option there."

One player the Bulldogs could think about adding is former Clemson standout Derion Kendrick. After a few days of speculation, he made it official on Tuesday by placing his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

The native of Rock Hill, South Carolina, was a first-team All-ACC player last season after appearing in nine games, starting eight of those.

There were rumors of Kendrick falling out of favor with Dabo Swinney—that the player wasn't following the rules and was about to be dismissed. But when asked about it Tuesday, Clemson’s head coach seemed to sing a different tune.

“Really not much to say about that, other than he’s not with us anymore. But also to say I love D.K.,” Swinney said. “Man, he’s a young man I’ve always loved as a football player. He's got a really good heart. He's never been a disrespectful young man or anything like that. Sometimes there just needs to be a change.”

Could Georgia be his new home? With the recent transfer of Tommy Bush, the Bulldogs are believed currently to sit with 82 scholarship players. That’s three shy of the 85 limit. Of course, what is unknown is whether or not Smart has awarded any scholarship to walk-ons, a decision he doesn't typically advertise.

At the present, the only cornerbacks on the Bulldog roster with actual game experience are seldom-used senior Ameer Speed, redshirt freshman Jalen Kimber, and redshirt freshman Daran Branch. Kimber and Branch saw mop-up work in four games between them, while Speed has played in over 30 games, but almost extensively in a limited role.

This lack of experience would seem to indicate the Bulldogs should be interested in Kendrick, assuming Smart feels comfortable adding him to the roster.

"Yeah, the cornerback position is completely open. To name two guys is probably not smart of me. We have a lot of guys who could be working at cornerback. Every guy on the team is a potential cornerback right now,” Smart said. “We're in search of finding guys who can play that position at a high-level in a really tough conference. You look across the SEC. Throwing the ball has gotten better and better, and we want those guys to get exposed. We're one of the conferences that plays more man-to-man than anyone else. So you need to have guys out there who can function. That position is up for grabs. There are no guys that are proven returning starters. And every guy is working hard to learn the techniques and details that it takes to play winning football at that position."