“I’ve never seen a game end like that,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “Keegan is literally the nicest kid you’ve ever met in your life, so he deserves it. A walk-off defensive win … I’ve never seen it.”

As McGovern caught the ball, Kjerstad broke for home, but the throw was true to Biggar, who applied the tag for the final out, setting off another dogpile in the middle of the field after LJ Talley’s RBI single beat the Razorbacks in 10 innings on Friday. The assist was McGovern’s fourth this year and second in as many days.

Webb rebounded to strike out Carson Shaddy, before intentionally walking Grant Koch to face the left-handed hitting Dominick Fletcher, who lofted a fly ball to McGovern in short left field.

Kjerstad led off the ninth against reliever Ryan Webb with a stand-up double to center before a passed ball on Austin Biggar moved the Razorback freshman to third with nobody out.

“I didn’t think he was (attempting to tag) but then I heard everybody saying ‘Shoot at 4!'” said McGovern, referring to the code word for 'throw it home.' “I didn’t know if he was planning on running or not, but everybody was screaming so I just let it go.”

Saturday, it was his arm that did the most talking after gunning down Heston Kjerstad at the plate for the game-ending out, preserving a dramatic 3-2 victory over No. 6 Arkansas in the regular-season finale.

Keegan McGovern’s bat has helped him carve out quite the career for the Georgia Bulldogs.

The big picture for Georgia also got a lot clearer.

With the victory, the Bulldogs (37-17, 18-12) wrap up the No. 3 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., and are now firmly in the picture for a top-8 national seed.

Georgia came in with an RPI of No. 4 nationally, one behind Arkansas at No. 3. With Saturday’s win, it’s expected that the Bulldogs will surpass the Razorbacks in the all-important RPI race, further cementing their resume as one of the country’s best teams.

Why is that significant? Should the Bulldogs be fortunate to advance from regional play, Georgia would have the opportunity to host a Super Regional, the final step before a possible trip to the College World Series.

Michael Curry, who homered for the second time in as many days and now has 10 on the year, doesn’t believe there’s any doubt.

“We’d better be a national seed,” Curry said. “I would think we’re a national seed, which means there’s going to be a lot of fun in Athens, Georgia.”

Junior pitcher Kevin Smith was the other big story on the afternoon.

One week after beating top-ranked Florida 4-1 on a three-hitter, Smith (8-1) limited the hard-hitting Razorbacks to four hits with a career-high 11 strikeouts.

“I was just trying to get all my pitches working, and today they were working pretty well,” Smith said. “I just tried to fight, battle, attack the hitters and today it worked out pretty well.”

Stricklin was certainly impressed.

“The role he’s had this year—he started as the Friday guy, then took a demotion—he went into the bullpen and came out of the rotation, he wasn’t happy about it and in 24 hours, he digested it and turned it into a positive,” Stricklin said. “I’m voting him our MVP. I know Aaron Schunk is going to get a lot of votes, too, but I’m voting Kevin Smith our MVP for the way he handled that. He kept our bullpen together, won a lot of games for us, then went back in the rotation and was dominant these last two weekends.”

Arkansas (37-17, 18-12) got on the board first in the second on an RBI double from Koch, before McGovern tied the game in the third with his 15th-home run, a line shot over the fence in left-center field.

Koch drove in the Razorbacks’ second run in the fourth with a double off the wall in left-center before the Bulldogs battled back in the fifth to tie the game a second time.

A leadoff double by Mitchell Webb got Georgia started, followed by a bunt single by Biggar. C.J. Smith brought home Mitchell Webb with the tying run on a bunt to first base.

Curry’s second home run in as many days, a solo shot to left, gave Smith the lead in the seventh.

Georgia’s bullpen made sure the lead held up.

Tony Locey certainly did his job in the eighth when he battled back from a 3-0 count on three-hole hitter Luke Bonfield to entice a 6-4-3 double play, ending the inning.

Thanks to McGovern’s throw in the ninth, Ryan Webb got credit for his third save.