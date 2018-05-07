Farmview Market Spring Classic Georgia vs Georgia Tech WHERE: SunTrust Park WHEN: Tuesday, 7:02 p.m. RECORDS: No. 15 Georgia 33-14; Georgia Tech (27-21) STARTING PITCHERS: Georgia – C.J. Smith (0-0, 0.42); Georgia Tech – Tristin English (2-2, 4.29). TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Sam Ravech, Todd Walker); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Jeff Dantzler, David Johnston)

Keegan McGovern says the Bulldogs shouldn't settle for just making a regional. UGA Sports Communications

There’s no catch phrase. Nobody’s printed up a batch of special T-Shirts; there’s no giant banner hanging inside the clubhouse. For members of Georgia’s baseball team, there’s only a question that they continue to ask themselves each and every day. “Why not us?” senior left fielder Keegan McGovern said. “Why can’t we be the team that shocks everybody, makes it (to Omaha) and wins? That’s our whole thing – why not us?” Why not, indeed? Yes, it’s probably a wee bit premature to go around predicting a trip to the College World Series, but for a program that hasn’t posted a winning season in five years – the last four under head coach Scott Stricklin – these are exciting times. As the 15th-ranked Bulldogs (33-14) get ready to take on Georgia Tech Tuesday night at SunTrust Park (7:02 p.m.), there’s every expectation that there’s going to be postseason baseball beyond the SEC Tournament in their future for the first time since 2011. That’s not all. With every win, the Bulldogs move closer and closer to actually hosting one of the 16 NCAA regionals, once the 64-team field is announced on Monday, May 28. Georgia has not hosted a regional since 2008, the same year it went to the finals of the College World Series. “We want to stay in Athens for as long as we can,” sophomore Tucker Bradley said. “Having this place as your home field is great, so anytime you get to play here your chances of winning are going to go up a substantial bit.” McGovern agreed. “We’ve said throughout the whole year that we’re capable of doing whatever want and hopefully we can carry this out and see where it takes us,” he said. Head coach Scott Stricklin said he’s always encouraged his team to shoot for the proverbial stars. “We never really set specific goals other than just play hard and focus on every game. But in order to get where we all want to be, which is to be a host and a national seed, we’ve still got work to do. It’s not in stone.” “Just getting to the post-season should not be good enough for us,” Stricklin said. “Now that we’re here, we need to have higher expectations and higher, loftier goals. For us, stay strong, finish our business and all that stuff will take care of itself.” “Even though we’ve surpassed the expectations of some, we haven’t surpassed ours. We’ve still got a lot to work.”

The stats speak for themselves

Whenever someone asks Stricklin to explain why his Bulldogs are enjoying so much success, his answer is simple. Take a look at the stats. Some of the numbers are striking. For one, Georgia’s comes into play Tuesday night batting .287, the fourth-best number in the league after posting a .257 in 2017, which ranked next to last in the SEC. With eight games to go in the regular season, the Bulldogs have already scored more runs than they did last spring (310 to 257) and the current team ERA of 3.57 is almost a run and a half lower (5.03, last in the SEC) than it was last season. Take a deeper look inside the numbers in SEC games. Under first-year pitching coach Sean Kenny, Georgia’s 3.99 ERA in conference play is second only to Florida, while it’s fielding percentage of .981 is currently No. 1 among the 14 league teams. “The numbers don’t lie. We’re just better in every category. We’re taking care of the baseball, playing really good defense, we’re leading the league in vast contrast to where we were last year,” Stricklin said. “Wild pitches and stolen bases, we’re not giving other teams extra opportunities. Errors, walks – our walks are a little high, but in contrast to last year we’re not giving our opponents many chances to score. If they hit them in, they hit them in, but we have really limiting the opportunity we’re giving our opponents to score runs.” Individually, three players are having career years. They include McGovern, who is batting .323 with 13 home runs and 40 RBI, along with junior designated hitter Michael Curry, batting .317 with eight home runs and 43 RBI and first baseman Adam Sasser (.343-8-39). Two other Bulldogs – third baseman/closer Aaron Schunk (.316-1-31) and catcher Mason Meadows (308-3-22) are also hitting over .300, with Tucker Bradley (.299-2-18) a base knock away from making it a four-man club. “For me it’s just being relaxed. I think last year I put too much pressure on myself, but this year just going out relaxed, having fun,” McGovern said. “Whenever everybody’s hitting you don’t put that pressure on one single guy. Anybody can come up with a hit and we have this year. That’s huge for us.” On the mound, Georgia has its best depth in years. Ten pitchers have logged 21 innings or more, with Chase Adkins (5-0, 4.12), freshman Emerson Hancock (6-3, 4.09) and junior Kevin Smith (6-1, 3.55) making up for what for the most part has been a very consistent weekend rotation. But it’s the bullpen that’s helped set this year’s team apart. Of the pitchers who’ve thrown at least 21 innings, freshman C.J. Smith 0-0, 0.42), Schunk (1-1, 2.49, 7 saves), Will Proctor (3-2, 2.52, 2 saves), Zac Kristofak (3-1, 2.78, 3 saves), Blake Cairnes (1-0, 3.21), Tony Locey (6-1, 4.02) and Ryan Webb (1-5, 4.47) have given Stricklin and team plenty of confidence when games reach the 7th, 8th and 9th innings. “That’s something that’s been huge,” McGovern said. “When you don’t have to put up 9, 10 runs every single game to win, that’s huge.”

Winning fun, but no complacency here