Keegan McGovern has a question; "Why not us?"
Farmview Market Spring Classic
Georgia vs Georgia Tech
WHERE: SunTrust Park
WHEN: Tuesday, 7:02 p.m.
RECORDS: No. 15 Georgia 33-14; Georgia Tech (27-21)
STARTING PITCHERS: Georgia – C.J. Smith (0-0, 0.42); Georgia Tech – Tristin English (2-2, 4.29).
TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Sam Ravech, Todd Walker); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Jeff Dantzler, David Johnston)
There’s no catch phrase. Nobody’s printed up a batch of special T-Shirts; there’s no giant banner hanging inside the clubhouse.
For members of Georgia’s baseball team, there’s only a question that they continue to ask themselves each and every day.
“Why not us?” senior left fielder Keegan McGovern said. “Why can’t we be the team that shocks everybody, makes it (to Omaha) and wins? That’s our whole thing – why not us?”
Why not, indeed?
Yes, it’s probably a wee bit premature to go around predicting a trip to the College World Series, but for a program that hasn’t posted a winning season in five years – the last four under head coach Scott Stricklin – these are exciting times.
As the 15th-ranked Bulldogs (33-14) get ready to take on Georgia Tech Tuesday night at SunTrust Park (7:02 p.m.), there’s every expectation that there’s going to be postseason baseball beyond the SEC Tournament in their future for the first time since 2011.
That’s not all.
With every win, the Bulldogs move closer and closer to actually hosting one of the 16 NCAA regionals, once the 64-team field is announced on Monday, May 28. Georgia has not hosted a regional since 2008, the same year it went to the finals of the College World Series.
“We want to stay in Athens for as long as we can,” sophomore Tucker Bradley said. “Having this place as your home field is great, so anytime you get to play here your chances of winning are going to go up a substantial bit.”
McGovern agreed.
“We’ve said throughout the whole year that we’re capable of doing whatever want and hopefully we can carry this out and see where it takes us,” he said.
Head coach Scott Stricklin said he’s always encouraged his team to shoot for the proverbial stars.
“We never really set specific goals other than just play hard and focus on every game. But in order to get where we all want to be, which is to be a host and a national seed, we’ve still got work to do. It’s not in stone.”
“Just getting to the post-season should not be good enough for us,” Stricklin said. “Now that we’re here, we need to have higher expectations and higher, loftier goals. For us, stay strong, finish our business and all that stuff will take care of itself.”
“Even though we’ve surpassed the expectations of some, we haven’t surpassed ours. We’ve still got a lot to work.”
The stats speak for themselves
Whenever someone asks Stricklin to explain why his Bulldogs are enjoying so much success, his answer is simple.
Take a look at the stats. Some of the numbers are striking.
For one, Georgia’s comes into play Tuesday night batting .287, the fourth-best number in the league after posting a .257 in 2017, which ranked next to last in the SEC.
With eight games to go in the regular season, the Bulldogs have already scored more runs than they did last spring (310 to 257) and the current team ERA of 3.57 is almost a run and a half lower (5.03, last in the SEC) than it was last season.
Take a deeper look inside the numbers in SEC games. Under first-year pitching coach Sean Kenny, Georgia’s 3.99 ERA in conference play is second only to Florida, while it’s fielding percentage of .981 is currently No. 1 among the 14 league teams.
“The numbers don’t lie. We’re just better in every category. We’re taking care of the baseball, playing really good defense, we’re leading the league in vast contrast to where we were last year,” Stricklin said. “Wild pitches and stolen bases, we’re not giving other teams extra opportunities. Errors, walks – our walks are a little high, but in contrast to last year we’re not giving our opponents many chances to score.
If they hit them in, they hit them in, but we have really limiting the opportunity we’re giving our opponents to score runs.”
Individually, three players are having career years.
They include McGovern, who is batting .323 with 13 home runs and 40 RBI, along with junior designated hitter Michael Curry, batting .317 with eight home runs and 43 RBI and first baseman Adam Sasser (.343-8-39).
Two other Bulldogs – third baseman/closer Aaron Schunk (.316-1-31) and catcher Mason Meadows (308-3-22) are also hitting over .300, with Tucker Bradley (.299-2-18) a base knock away from making it a four-man club.
“For me it’s just being relaxed. I think last year I put too much pressure on myself, but this year just going out relaxed, having fun,” McGovern said. “Whenever everybody’s hitting you don’t put that pressure on one single guy. Anybody can come up with a hit and we have this year. That’s huge for us.” On the mound, Georgia has its best depth in years.
Ten pitchers have logged 21 innings or more, with Chase Adkins (5-0, 4.12), freshman Emerson Hancock (6-3, 4.09) and junior Kevin Smith (6-1, 3.55) making up for what for the most part has been a very consistent weekend rotation.
But it’s the bullpen that’s helped set this year’s team apart.
Of the pitchers who’ve thrown at least 21 innings, freshman C.J. Smith 0-0, 0.42), Schunk (1-1, 2.49, 7 saves), Will Proctor (3-2, 2.52, 2 saves), Zac Kristofak (3-1, 2.78, 3 saves), Blake Cairnes (1-0, 3.21), Tony Locey (6-1, 4.02) and Ryan Webb (1-5, 4.47) have given Stricklin and team plenty of confidence when games reach the 7th, 8th and 9th innings.
“That’s something that’s been huge,” McGovern said. “When you don’t have to put up 9, 10 runs every single game to win, that’s huge.”
Winning fun, but no complacency here
You can probably ask 10 different players and get 10 different answers as to when this Bulldog baseball team became convinced this might be a successful year.
For Bradley, it was the opening series victory at Alabama and home sweep of South Carolina. McGovern will tell you it was the two mid-week wins against a highly-ranked Clemson team.
“Every time we step on the field we feel like we can win. When you look at the entire season, you look at the games we’ve lost, we’ve been in every single game,” Stricklin said. “The thing I really liked about the win on Saturday is we won the game, we swept the series and there was no crazy celebration.
Very business-like. It was OK, this is what we came here to do, so now let’s go home.”
After four straight losing seasons under his watch, the Bulldogs’ timing could not have been better.
Although athletic director Greg McGarity never questioned his coach or hinted at a change, Stricklin’s obviously pleased to show his boss that progress was being made.
“The first four years were hard, but I knew that coming in. I knew it was going to be a rebuilding process. Greg McGarity told me he was going to be patient. He knew what was in front of me and he told me that,” Stricklin said. “He’s a man of his word, he was patient and he saw what we saw last year, he saw us getting better, he saw the program getting better.
“Certainly, there were some anxious moments coming into this season knowing we had to have a good year, and anytime you put yourself in a position where you need to do something, it adds a little more pressure sometimes.”
Ultimately, Stricklin said he just stuck to what he’s always believed in.
“For me personally, I was able to take a step back, take a breath and just realize we’ve worked really hard, to continue doing what we were doing, and things would work out. That’s what we’ve done and that’s all we’ve ever tried to do. That’s all I ever kept trying to tell myself, just stay with it, keep working hard,” he said. “Our other coaches have been really supportive, just hang in there, we see what you’re doing, just hang with it, and we did.”
Most of all, Stricklin said he’s happy for Georgia’s fans, fans he said have had every right to question the program’s direction.
As a competitor, when you don’t win, it hurts.
I’m happy for our fans. We’re excited for them. They get to come out here and watch good baseball. It’s satisfying on a lot of different levels, but this is what I came here to do, try to build this program,” he said. “I can tell you that the first four years were difficult because when you’re a competitor, you want to win and when things aren’t going right it’s really difficult.”
Seeing the way his team handle its success in the fashion it has is equally as exciting.
“I think the thing that I’m happiest about is with the success we’ve had, we haven’t seen any cockiness, or bragging from them, our staff or anybody. It’s like this is what we’re here to do. We’ve gone about our business the right way,” Stricklin said. “We’re not beating our chest about it. There are no I told you so’s anywhere, because as a fan, you expect your teams to win and you should be upset when your teams aren’t winning.
“So, you’ll never hear that from anybody here. We’ll just keep our heads down and work hard.”