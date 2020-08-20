UGASports - Kearis Jackson: “You never know when it could be your last play”

However, the former Rivals250 prospect from Fort Valley was then injured during the 2019 season opener at Vanderbilt—a game in which he started at slot receiver. He suffered a broken hand. He then missed the Bulldogs’ next three games.

After being injured for what should have been his first game at Georgia—the 2018 season opener against Austin Peay- and then appearing in just four contests for only 14 plays, receiver Kearis Jackson was given a second chance at a freshman campaign by redshirting.

“From that moment on, it just motivated me to stay ready, because you never know when it could be your last play,” Jackson said while addressing the media via a Zoom meeting on Wednesday. “I had to bounce back, humble myself, and face adversity. I think I overcame my injury and bounced back pretty well.”

Indeed, Jackson did bounce back well.

Returning to action in Week Six while wearing a club cast on his injured left hand, Jackson played sparingly in Georgia’s next four games. Still, in the month of November, no Bulldog receiver saw more plays. Against Missouri, Auburn, Texas A&M, and Georgia Tech, Jackson appeared in 186 plays, most of which he lined up out wide.

Jackson finished the 2019 season with 79 receiving yards on five receptions (targeted 15 times), including three catches for first down. He added two carries for 10 yards and returned two punts for 11 yards.

Entering this season, Jackson is 100 percent injury-free for one of the few times during his Georgia career—and, filling the role as one of the team’s leaders, the 6-foot-0, 200-pound wideout is taking full advantage of finally being healthy.

“I was dealing with a few injuries and stuff, but now I'm healthy. I'm 100 percent,” said Jackson, who was Georgia’s lone representative in February on the SEC Football Leadership Council. “My main goal coming into camp was to be a leader and just pull guys along with me, because I know myself, and I know how it feels to be brought down.”

Jackson enters the 2020 campaign under his third offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, in his three years at Georgia. Nonetheless, he will be vying for a starting position in Monken’s offense, likely competing with Dominick Blaylock as the Bulldogs’ top slot receiver.

It’s a competition Jackson welcomes—and, if anything, it’s because the redshirt sophomore is confident he can simply make plays.

“I must say, the offense, the receivers, the quarterbacks, running backs, and linemen have all done a great job up to this point learning the offense,” Jackson said. “Guys are now playing fast. We have guys in the right positions to make plays. And Coach Monken, I love the way he's bringing in the offense. He loves to see guys make plays—and if you can make plays, you can play for him.”