A desire to play closer to home resulted in Isaac Kante's decision to announce his transfer from the Georgia basketball program Friday night.

Kante was a seldom-used forward for the Bulldogs last season.

“I would like to thank the coaching staff and my teammates for an amazing experience at Georgia,” Kante said in a statement. “But on behalf of me and my family, we decided to continue my career at another school. This was a family decision, and I wish UGA nothing but the best.”

A native of Brooklyn, the 6-foot-8 Kante only appeared in 10 games and averaged one point for the Bulldogs as a freshman.

He was a second-team All-Brooklyn selection in 2015 as a senior at Paul Robeson High School before spending the 2015-16 season at Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy. Kante averaged 11 points and six rebounds at Putnam.

Kante's decision gives new head coach Tom Crean two available scholarships should he decide to use both during the current signing period.

Three-star point guard Tye Fagan is expected to announce his decision Monday. The Bulldogs are one of his finalists.

Crean said he didn't blame Kante for his decision.

“We really enjoyed our short time with Isaac, and we certainly saw a future for him with us,” Crean said. “With that being said, I understand the decision to leave and will unequivocally help him wherever we can. We will always see Isaac as a part of the Georgia family.”