Rivals100 OL Justin Rogers’ future is outside of Michigan
Rivals100 class of 2020 offensive lineman Justin Rogers of Oak Park, Mich., released a top 13 earlier this week, and notably neither in-state Big Ten program made the cut.“Definitely my future is o...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news