Julian Lewis has seen quite a few spring practices in Athens.

He attended his first spring training session in Athens at the age of nine. Over the ensuing years, Lewis has visited Athens countless times in every season.

Now Lewis is the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class. On March 14, he took his final spring practice visit to Georgia. As the battle to sign Lewis rages on, he left Athens once again impressed by how the Bulldogs practice.