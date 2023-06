With a historic freshman season already in the books, it’s not hyperbole to say that Carrollton High School quarterback Julian Lewis has a chance to break every passing record there is in Peach State high school football history. Lewis is now chasing legend status with the likes of names like Fromm, Lawrence, and Watson.

Lewis is being recruited in the same intense fashion as those great GHSA quarterbacks. The Georgia Bulldogs are in the thick of it.

Lewis broke down a pivotal multi-day unofficial visit to Georgia this week and the interactions he had with head coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.