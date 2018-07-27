JUCO DT Savion Williams previews weekend stop in Athens
When we last spoke to Lackawanna Community College (Scranton, Pennsylvania) defensive tackle Savion Williams, the 6-foot-4, 314-pound pass rusher was working out his plans to get below the Mason-Di...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news