Josh Taylor becomes a top target for ACC, SEC powers
ATLANTA – Sitting as one of the top frontcourt prospects on the east coast in the 2021 class, Josh Taylor has begun to reel in impressive offers of late. Currently holding 19, Taylor has the chance...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news