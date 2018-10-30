Whichever name you use, sophomore Jeremiah Holloman is certainly making one for himself as a key member of Georgia’s wide receiver corps.

“Close friends say J.J. My family says Jeremiah,” Holloman said, when asked his preference.

Considering the impact he’s made, you can probably begin using adjectives such as dependable to describe him as well.

When the season began, it was thought that the former Newton County standout would have a role. How big? Well, it wasn’t exactly clear.

Yet as 6th-ranked Georgia gets set to battle No. 11 Kentucky for the SEC East crown Saturday afternoon in Lexington (3:30, CBS), Holloman is showing he’s got much more to offer than some may have initially thought.

With 15 catches for 282 yards and four touchdowns, Holloman is Georgia’s fourth-leading receiver behind Riley Ridley, Mecole Hardman, and tight end Isaac Nauta. His two-touchdown effort in Saturday’s win over Florida was the latest feather in his hat.

So, what’s his secret?

“I go about the game differently now. I’ve become a student of the game, taking notes in meetings and things like that,” Holloman said. “It’s about understanding the different players I have to go against; their weaknesses, just anything to make myself better.”

A former four-star prospect according to Rivals.com, Holloman admitted he didn't realize the extra work he would need to put in.

“I didn’t at first, but now it’s natural to me,” he said. “For me to separate myself from others, there’s certain things I have to be willing to do.”

Holloman credits former teammate and Chicago Bears rookie Javon Wims for helping to show him the way.

“He’s helped me a lot. Me and Javon, we still talk every day. He’s one of my closest friends. I’ll ask him before big games the things he’ll do, what does he mentally do to get himself prepared,” Holloman said. “He just told me to take advantage of every opportunity given to me.

Being around him and seeing how he does everything extra, seeing how he catches extra, watches extra film, things like that—for me to do a great player, I have to make sacrifices like that.”

Head coach Kirby Smart has certainly taken notice.

A stickler for details, it’s common knowledge that Smart is very demanding when it comes to the different areas where he expects his receivers to excel. In Holloman, he sees a player who has answered the challenge.

“What J.J. has done is just grind it. And J.J. is the epitome of, if you work hard, good things will happen to you,” Smart said. “So, he blocks consistently, because he controls his blocking. He doesn't control where the ball is thrown, but he controls his blocking. He controls how he practices, because you control that. The things you can control you try to control, and J.J. does a great job of that."

Holloman sees it’s all about preparation before the opportunities arrive.

With four catches against the Gators, it might seem Jake Fromm made a conscious effort to target Holloman. Actually, it’s just how those plays developed.

“I think everybody thinks that if you have a good game here, then you're definitely going to have a good game there. A lot of things are dictated by when we call the play, what is the coverage, what is the defense doing, what hash is it on—things that people don't think about,” Smart said. “That determines who gets the ball, and it's not like you can just go out there and say, we're throwing J.J. the ball, he's hot; we're throwing (junior WR) Riley (Ridley) the ball, he's hot. It's dictated by what coverage they play, what defense they play, what hash we're on. There are so many multiples, that you can't control where the ball may end up.”

The key is be ready when the ball is coming your way, and so far, Holloman has.

“It’s all about taking advantage of your opportunities,” Holloman said. “That’s what I’m trying to do.”

If Georgia wants to get past Kentucky and advance to the SEC title game for a chance to defend its conference crown, it’s certainly conceivable the Bulldogs could be looking Holloman’s way again.

This isn’t your average Kentucky team.

Head coach Mark Stoops has the Wildcats at a level rarely seen in Lexington. In fact, Saturday’s game is being billed as the biggest game for Kentucky since 1951, when a Bear Bryant-coached UK team beat Oklahoma 13-7 in New Orleans in the Sugar Bowl.

Defensively, the Wildcats come into Saturday’s contest having not allowed more than 20 points all year (a 35-20 win over Central Michigan and a 20-14 loss to Texas A&M).

“That’s rough to know that, but I definitely have faith in our offense,” Holloman said. “I feel like we can do what we’ve got to do to get the job done.”

Considering the repertoire Holloman seems to be building with Fromm, it’s easy to see why he thinks that way. “We just trust each other,” he said. “He knows I’m capable of making plays, and I know he’s capable of getting the ball somewhere in my area.”

Smart summed it up best when taking about Holloman after the win over Florida.

“He doesn’t say a word,” Smart said. “He just works.”

Hearing his coach’s words again, Holloman couldn’t help but smile.

“That’s a great compliment,” he said. “I don’t really say a word. I just try to do the same things that got me here.”