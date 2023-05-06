When Jarvis Evans woke up this morning, finding himself thrust into a scenario like he was Saturday afternoon against Tennessee definitely was not on his bingo card.

But after starter Charlie Goldstein was forced from the game with a hamstring injury after throwing just two pitches, Evans’ day was about to change. Fortunately for Georgia, the true freshman was up for the challenge he was about to face, as Evans picked up his injured teammate by allowing just one run in a career-best 5.1 innings, helping to pitch the Bulldogs to a 3-1 win over No. 18 Tennessee.

“It was definitely a ‘Whoa,’ I’ve got to go in,” Evans said. “But I knew that no matter what, my teammates had my back. I just had to go out there and do what I can do.”

Although head coach Scott Stricklin was not totally surprised to see Evans have success, few would have predicted this. In 9.2 innings, Evans had been touched for seven runs leaving him with an ERA of 6.52. After allowing just three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts, Evans lowered his ERA to 3.98.

“For him to be standing on the rail and all of a sudden, it’s ‘Hey, Jarvis, go get loose’ in the first inning. That’s tough. He had a cup of Powerade and a CLIF Bar, and all of a sudden, he’s going into the game. It’s tough to do. He threw 57 pitches on Tuesday, so I was thinking maybe three innings, but he goes out there and almost gives us six. That was as good of an effort out of a freshman as you’ll see in those circumstances.”

Chandler Marsh, who replaced Evans with one out and the bases loaded in the sixth, deserves a pat on the back as well.

The sophomore right-hander walked Griffin Merritt on four pitches allowing Tennessee to cut the lead to 3-1. However, he then followed with a strikeout of Zane Denton before getting Christian Scott on a pop-up to short to end the inning.

Marsh allowed just two hits in 2.2 innings, striking out a career-high six batters.

Freshman Leighton Finley pitched a scoreless ninth for his fourth save, using a 4-3 double play before getting Hunter Ensley to ground out to short with a runner at second to close out the game.

“We needed someone to come in and step up like that,” said outfielder Charlie Condon, who tied a Georgia school record with his 20th home run. “(Evans) is crafty. He’s got that changeup that works so well; he really knows how to keep guys off the barrel.”

Condon, Ben Anderson, and Connor Tate each had two hits for the Bulldogs, with Tate driving in a pair on a first-inning double and a sacrifice fly in the third.

Boxscore