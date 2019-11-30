ATLANTA – James Cook’s stats from Saturday’s 52-7 win over Georgia Tech won’t necessarily blow you away.

Four carries for 30 yards and two receptions for 34 yards don’t exactly qualify as eye-opening. Still, just seeing Cook play a more integral role for the Bulldogs was certainly a pleasing sight for fans who have been clamoring to see the sophomore get more opportunities.

“It hasn’t been frustrating,” Cook said. “There are older guys that I can look up to and learn from. I have to wait my turn, and it’s going to be good.”

Head coach Kirby Smart on more than one occasion has lamented Cook not getting enough opportunities to show what he can do.

Cook’s on-field ability isn’t all Smart appreciates. “I love James Cook, man. James Cook is a warrior. He works his butt off. Doesn't cry, doesn't whine, doesn't talk about not getting the ball,” Smart said. “He just plays on special teams, and when you get him the ball, he usually does good things with it. We've got to keep trying to find ways to use James.”

Again, Saturday’s game was a good example of why.

Of Cook’s six touches, three resulted in first downs, one on a run of 14 yards, and two more on catches of 19 and 15 yards.

While some have suggested that Cook may be frustrated, the Florida native said that’s actually not the case.

“It’s been a good experience,” Cook said. “I’ve just got to keep working and keep working. I know I’m going to get my chance.”