GREENSBORO, N.C. - Darryl Brown has only coached Jamaal Jarrett for about a year.

Jarrett's skills were extremely raw when he arrived at Grimsley High School last summer. Over the past 12 months, he has worked himself into a top-50 prospect in the 2023 class.

Brown knows that's just the beginning.

"I think Jamaal is going to have a huge year," Brown said. "I think he’s gotten a lot better in the past year. But I still think he’s just starting to scratch what he’s going to become."