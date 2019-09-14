The third and final touchdown pass of the second quarter came on an impressive two-minute drill scenario. Georgia ran seven plays for 66 yards in just 1:37. Receiver Lawrence Cager made a diving catch at the goal line after Fromm escaped pressure, rolled to his right, and fired a low pass for the touchdown.

The first went to Dominick Blaylock on an out-route that the freshman receiver took 60 yards up the right sideline for six. Fromm’s second came on a screen to junior tailback D’Andre Swift , who took the pass 48 yards to the endzone to put the Bulldogs up 27-0.

In a first half that saw Georgia jump out to a 34-0 lead at halftime, Fromm dominated the Arkansas State defense, completing 16 of 20 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns. All three of his touchdown passes came in the second quarter.

“Cager is an older guy. A guy who’s stepped up and really filled a role for us,” Fromm said. “He did a great job transitioning to block off routes. He ended up making extremely explosive plays today, and we’ve got to commend him for that and applaud him. He did a great job of coming back to the ball.”



Cager said the play was nothing new for him or for Jake.



“We work on scramble a lot. Not every play is going to be a perfect play. Sometimes you’re going to have to scramble, and Jake is going to have to get outside of the pocket and make some throws,” said Cager. “You’re going to have to adjust your route. It’s just a routine play for us to see a scramble and go get open for Jake.”



The graduate transfer from the University of Miami had nothing but praise for Fromm when asked what he’s seen from the quarterback since his move to Georgia.



“Leadership,” said Cager. “He’s just like another coach out there. He knows what everybody is doing. If you even look confused, he’s going to tell you what you got, and he’s just a natural leader, a great quarterback, and you love to play with someone like that.”



Fromm only saw the field for one series in the second half, before making way for redshirt sophomore Stetson Bennett. But Fromm and company made their presence felt, according to B.J. Edmonds, Arkansas State’s senior safety.



“Those are the best guys in the country,” said Edmonds.



In the two quarters plus that Fromm was on the field, he was precise. In the final game before Notre Dame comes to visit, the junior had the contest he needed to have as one final tune-up.



When asked how quickly the mindset shifts to Notre Dame, Fromm said as soon as he turns on the film.



“You come into work tomorrow. You watch the film on this game. You crush it, you flush it, and then you turn on their tape,” said Fromm. “You really don’t worry about the atmosphere or what it’s going to be like. You know it’s going to be one of the biggest games ever, but you just don’t think about it that way. You just come in and go to work.”



When head coach Kirby Smart was asked about the progression of Fromm from two years ago, he said that the Jake Fromm welcoming Notre Dame into Sanford Stadium is nothing like the freshman who walked into South Bend for his first start two years ago.



“A world of difference,” said Smart. “He was a young, nervous, yet composed freshman. And now he’s a confident, experienced junior, and he continues to get better and make good decisions.”