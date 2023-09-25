Georgia senior guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim can probably forget about any NIL deal with Olive Garden.

After accompanying the rest of the Bulldog basketball team on its recent trip to Italy, Abdur-Rahim joked that he’ll probably forgo any future trips to the Italian food chain.

“I’ve had the real deal,” said Abdur-Rahim, who along with the rest of the Georgia basketball team, tipped off the first day of team practice Monday at the Bulldog Basketball Facility.

Head coach Mike White knows where Abdur-Rahim is coming from.

Before leaving, White joked he was going to eat pizza every day of the trip. He apparently came close.

“It took a lot of discipline, not only dinners but lunches. Pizza, or pasta, or both for lunch, and whatever we had for supper was complemented by a slice, or mini pizza,” White said. “I’m still working it off.”

However, the Bulldogs received a lot more out of the trip than good food. With 10 newcomers, including five transfers, there was a need to quickly build some team chemistry, both on and off the court.

“From a basketball standpoint, really a ton, really from the practices more than the experiences over there,” White said. “Although, we gained a lot from being able to play three games over there against a different opponent. But the extra hours the NCAA gave us, we took advantage of. We did a lot of installing this summer, where today is a little different than the last few years in the way we’ve approached it, because we have a lot of the meat and potatoes in right now. We’re a little bit ahead of where we were a year ago.”

Justin Hill believes the team grew off the court as well.

“I feel like it was a good experience, just bonding with the team,” Hill said. “It was a crazy experience to go out there and play with everybody early.”

Abdur-Rahim agreed.

“I think it was really beneficial. We spent a lot of time together because we had no choice. We were in a new country, and with a lot of new guys, it was just a chance to get to know everybody, along with getting that playing experience,” Abdur-Rahim said. “ I honestly did not expect to get that close with the guys that quickly. We spent so much time together, and we just enjoyed hanging out. When we got back, it just carried over. Our chemistry is pretty high, and I think that trip is a big reason why.”

The extra time on the court has also allowed White to have an earlier idea of what he will have to work with in his second year as Georgia’s head coach.

“This team is pretty competitive. Practices have been very spirited; they get after it,” White said. “This team likes to work, it likes to compete. I really have enjoyed working with this group. I’m excited for practice. Our guys are fired up.”

That excitement on the court has White excited about the path his program is on.

“It’s refreshing to be part of a team where a bunch of guys really like each there,” White said. “This team hasn’t been through a lot of diversity yet, but I do think the amount of character on and off the court with these guys and in the locker room will help these guys, especially considering the opportunities from this summer.”