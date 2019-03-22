Will the last man to leave the tight end meeting room please close the door?

Senior Charlie Woerner no doubt felt like that guy after all the attrition that took place at his position at the end of last year.

Not only did Isaac Nauta leave a year early to pursue his NFL dreams, but Luke Ford decided to transfer back home to Illinois due to family concerns. To top it off, his position coach – Jim Chaney – left to take over the offensive coordinator duties at Tennessee, leaving Woerner and redshirt freshman John FitzPatrick as the lone scholarship tight ends back from last year’s squad.

“I guess it feel like it’s my time, but I’m ready to have a big year and I’m excited,” Woerner said. “But I don’t feel any pressure. All I can do is my best and whatever happens, happens.”

Although there may be a few empty chairs in the tight end meeting room, more help is on the way.

Kirby Smart since added early enrollee Ryland Goede (out for the spring recovering from a torn ACL), Brett Seither and added Tennessee graduate transfer Eli Wolf, both of whom join the program in late May.

Still, all eyes will be on Woerner, who figures to be leaned on due to his experience and familiarity with the offense.

“I think Charlie is ready to step up. He's been a great leader. Charlie does an unbelievable job on our special teams, really athletic, and I think John Fitzpatrick had a good off-season,” Smart said. “So, we're going to find out what he can do. We have some guys working at that position we're going to look at, and we have guys coming in that we think are going to help us at that position as well.”

Woerner should certainly get his share of opportunities.

Although he has just 23 career catches for 271 yards and no touchdowns, contrary to popular belief, Georgia does throw the football to its tight ends.

Last year Nauta finished with 30 catches - fourth-most on the team - for 430 yards and three touchdowns, so it's certainly conceivable to expect Woerner to get some of those looks now that his former teammates is no longer in the picture.

"The same thing is always there for the tight ends. Jake (Fromm) has a comfortable relationship with Charlie. He feels good with him," Smart said. "But we have to find the best 11 players to put on the field, whether that's two tight ends, one tight end or no tight ends. That's going to be dictated off the help of other players as well as the growth of the tight ends on offense.”

As for any tweaks to the tight end’s role goes, Woerner doesn’t offer many hints, but is excited by what he’s seen so far, not only from new offensive coordinator James Coley, but also Todd Hartley, his new position coach.

“His intensity, I love it,” Woerner said. “He brings a lot of intensity and really puts a lot into it. I think the tight end room as a whole will benefit from it.”