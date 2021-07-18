It's time for SEC Media Days
For years, SEC Media Days has marked an unofficial kickoff to the college football season.
At least it’s always seemed that way.
After last year’s event—scheduled for Atlanta—was cancelled thanks to Covid-19, the annual four-day shindig is back at the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.
Let the fun begin.
Those expecting any sort of major breaking news are likely to be disappointed. Nevertheless, it’s good to know we’ll be talking football—and there will be plenty to discuss over the next couple of days.
There will be some changes.
As you might have seen, the fans who typically crowd into the lobby waiting for their favorite coach to arrive will be kept outside. At least that’s the plan for now. We’ll see.
There will also be fewer reporters than typical years, as the conference limited the number of attendees due to Covid concerns.
Fortunately, we here at UGASports are part of the cool kid’s club. Assuming my math is correct, this will be my 23rd SEC Media Days, and along with event newbie Jed May, we’ll be in town all next week to bring you complete coverage of the event.
For those who haven’t seen, the schedule lines up as such:
|Day
|School/Coach
|Player Representatives
|
Monday
|
Florida/Dan Mullen
|
DL Zach Carter/LB Ventrell Miller
|
LSU/Ed Orgeron
|
OT Austin Deculus/CB Derek Stingley Jr.
|
South Carolina/Shane Beamer
|
DE Kingsley Engabare/TE Nick Muse
|
Tuesday
|
Georgia/Kirby Smart
|
QB JT Daniels/NG Jordan Davis
|
Tennessee/Josh Heupel
|
WR Velus Jones Jr./DB Alontae Taylor
|
Kentucky/Mark Stoops
|
OT Darian Kinnard/DE Josh Paschal
|
Ole Miss/Lane Kiffin
|
QB Matt Corral/DB Jaylon Jones
|
Wednesday
|
Alabama/Nick Saban
|
DL Phidarian Mathis/WR John Metchie III
|
Vanderbilt/Clark Lea
|
OL Bradley Ashmore/DL Daevion Davis
|
Mississippi St./Mike Leach
|
LB Aaron Brule/Wr Austin Williams
|
Texas A&M/Jimbo Fisher
|
OL Kenyon Green/DL DeMarvin Leal
|
Thursday
|
Missouri/Eli Drinkwitz
|
DL Akial Byers/OL Case Cook
|
Arkansas/Sam Pittman
|
OL Myron Cunningham/LB Grant Morgan
|
Auburn/Bryan Harsin
|
QB Bo Nix/LB Owen Pappoe
Items of note
• This year's event will welcome the four new head coaches: Tennessee's Josh Heupel, Auburn's Bryan Harsin, Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea and South Carolina's Shane Beamer. No doubt the event will be an eye-opener for Harsin after coming over from Boise State.
• This year's event will feature only three quarterbacks among the player representatives: Georgia's JT Daniels, Auburn's Bo Nix and Ole Miss' Matt Corral.
• Preseason All-SEC teams and the predicted order of finish will be announced Friday morning.
• The media has only predicted the eventual SEC champion correctly eight times since the poll began in 1992.
Five questions you can bet Kirby Smart will be asked
1. NIL and its effect: This figures to be the topic du jour, not just for Smart, but for the other 13 head coaches in the league.
2. The transfers. Look for plenty of questions about Arik Gilbert, Tykee Smith, and Derion Kendrick.
3. JT Daniels' progress. You really didn't think folks wouldn't ask about the quarterback, did you?
4. The secondary: Smart won't have a lot of answers, but that won't keep questions from being asked.
5. The offensive line: Questions about who starts at left tackle are likely to be asked more than once.