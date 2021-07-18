It's time for SEC Media Days

For years, SEC Media Days has marked an unofficial kickoff to the college football season.

At least it’s always seemed that way.

After last year’s event—scheduled for Atlanta—was cancelled thanks to Covid-19, the annual four-day shindig is back at the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.

Let the fun begin.

Those expecting any sort of major breaking news are likely to be disappointed. Nevertheless, it’s good to know we’ll be talking football—and there will be plenty to discuss over the next couple of days.

There will be some changes.

As you might have seen, the fans who typically crowd into the lobby waiting for their favorite coach to arrive will be kept outside. At least that’s the plan for now. We’ll see.

There will also be fewer reporters than typical years, as the conference limited the number of attendees due to Covid concerns.

Fortunately, we here at UGASports are part of the cool kid’s club. Assuming my math is correct, this will be my 23rd SEC Media Days, and along with event newbie Jed May, we’ll be in town all next week to bring you complete coverage of the event.

For those who haven’t seen, the schedule lines up as such: