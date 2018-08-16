Rodrigo Blankenship will tell you his life has changed in many respects since his All-SEC season last year with Georgia.

For one, he’s recognized a lot more. Even NFL Hall of Famers want to be his friend.

“Jerry Rice followed me on Twitter,” Blankenship said proudly after Thursday’s 12th practice of the fall. “That was pretty cool.”

The junior kicker was asked if he reached out to the former San Francisco great.

“Not yet,” he said. “I know he’s doing a little TV and analysist stuff for the NFL Network, but I might reach out to him soon.”

Yes, it’s Rodrigo’s world and we’re just living in it.

He might be just a little harder to spot now.

Gone is his trademark beard and there were no specs to be seen when he spoke with reporters.

“I just thought it was more professional,” said Blankenship, a Digital and Broadcast Journalism major. “I had a lot of people tell me Rod, if you want to go into broadcasting, clean it up a little bit.”

Granted, being famous definitely has its perks.

“I can certainly appreciate being recognized for a good performance on the field, but that’s not something I’m actively looking for,” he said. “It’s not something I focus on.”

The likeable Blankenship became somewhat of a folk hero last year for Georgia fans.

As a sophomore, Blankenship turned in one of the best seasons for a kicker in the entire country when he converted 20 of 23 field goals, including a Rose Bowl-record 55-yarder right before half against Oklahoma followed by three field goals against Alabama in the national championship, including one of 51 yards in overtime.

Not bad for a player who entered the 2017 campaign having to compete for the starting job with David Marvin, currently in camp with the Atlanta Falcons.

This year, the job’s all his. However, his thought process is the same.

“I’m trying to treat this preseason like I’ve treated every other preseason. I’m trying to go in to with just tenacity and just the drive that I want to be the best that I can be,” said Blankenship, who was finally awarded a scholarship following Georgia’s win at Notre Dame. “I’m trying to go in and attack each and every day, stay hungry and approach everything I do like I’ve still got something to prove. No matter what gets said, there’s tough competition across the board at every single position on this team each and every day.”

Linebacker Monty Rice, despite the fact that their positions could not be more different, appreciates the effort Blankenship has made.

“He works just like we’re working at linebacker and the defense,” Rice said. “You see him working hard every day in practice. Like today, he went 4-for-4, so it doesn’t surprise me whenever he makes them.”

Studying other kickers is also a favorite pastime for Blankenship.

“It’s interesting you mentioned that, our special team’s coordinator Coach (Scott) Fountain gave us an assignment a few weeks ago to go out and pick a professional player at your position and do a study of him so the last few weeks I’ve been studying Greg Zuerlein, the kicker for the Rams,” Blankenship said. “I believe he had the best percentage in the league last year, I think he was 38 of 40, had an incredible year. He and Johnny Hector went to the Pro Bowl so I’ve been studying him. I try and study a lot of kickers. I like to take tidbits here and there from some of the best guys in the league.”

He’s apparently picked up some pointers.

Not only were his 123 points the third-highest in school history, 67 of Blankenship’s 94 kickoffs resulted in touchbacks, an area he takes a lot of pride in.

“I was really just proud that I was able to be of more help to the team,” he said. “That was something the team needed of me, they needed more production out of me in that area and so I was happy to just improve in that area and I’m looking to improve this season and be the most complete player I can be.”