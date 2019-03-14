In the meat grinder that is the SEC portion of Georgia’s baseball schedule, being able to focus on the smallest of details becomes more important than ever before.

That’s the exact message head coach Scott Stricklin of the 8th-ranked Bulldogs has been preaching to his team. Georgia opens conference play with a three-game set beginning Friday night (7 p.m.) against No. 24 South Carolina.

“When the talent level goes up on the other side, which it certainly will do when we get into the league, every single team is a Top 25-caliber team,” Stricklin said in a telephone interview Thursday with UGASports. “Every single pitch, every single play means something, and that’s what we’ve really tried to stress to our guys in our non-conference games—that no matter what, to play every single pitch like it’s the most important pitch of the game.”

It’s been a fast start for the Bulldogs, who come into play with a record of 15-2 to kick off the year.

Although Georgia’s non-conference schedule hasn’t been as name-recognizable as many teams in the SEC, Stricklin is banking on Georgia’s experience, pitching, and defense paying huge dividends in the series against the Gamecocks.

“It’s really comforting to look out there, especially on our infield, and see all those guys. You see (Aaron) Schunk, (Cam) Shepherd, (LJ) Talley, and (Patrick) Sullivan playing on the infield, so the fact it’s a really good defensive team, No. 1,” Stricklin said, naming the strengths of the Gamecocks. “But No. 2 is the experience level. Those guys have been through it—they’re experienced. That junior class—those 14 guys who came in—their first SEC experience was going to LSU. Those guys got indoctrinated really quick, but now they’ve been out there a long time, so they do have experience. They’re not going to get rattled; they’re not going to get shook. I use the word 'comfort' when you look out there, because you don’t see panic from those guys. They’re just really, really relaxed. They play the game fast, but they play it relaxed.”

So far, there haven’t been a lot of surprises.

Entering the year, Stricklin thought his pitching would be a strength. It has been. Bulldog starters have combined to go 13-1 with 1.79 ERA. Defensively, Georgia is fielding a very respectable .976, while as a team is batting .308 with 21 home runs and a .435 on-base percentage (both second in the SEC) and a slugging percentage of .498 (third in the SEC), all despite the loss of left fielder Tucker Bradley, who is out for the year after under surgery to repair a torn labrum.

“To be honest, it’s kind of been like what we expected. We felt we’d be a really good pitching team, we thought we’d play defense well, and offensively we’re going to have to find ways to score runs,” Stricklin said. “It’s kind of played out the way we thought it would. I think we’ll see once we get in the league that we’ll have a lot of close games, but when you pitch and play defense, you’ve got a really good chance to win a lot of games.

“Our bullpen has been good. (Zac) Kristofak, (Ryan) Webb, and Schunk on the back end. And it’s been great to see Justin Glover establish himself. He was really good in the midweek again, and Timmy Elliott in midweek has been outstanding to kind of take those innings away so we don’t have to use our bullpen in the middle of the week as much. It’s been kind of descriptive of what we thought’s we’d see, a really polished team that plays comfortably, that plays with a lot of confidence. The pitching and defense lead the way.”

Stricklin also had his to say in the interview:

What has the loss of Tucker Bradley meant?

Stricklin: “That hurts, but Randon Jernigan has stepped up. He’s been really good, he’s a really good defender, but he’s a great athlete. He and Tucker Maxwell going 8-9 in the lineup puts a lot of pressure on the back end because if you lay it in, they’ll hit it in the gap and if you pitch around them, they can steal a base. They can bunt, too, so having those guys in the back end of the lineup has been pretty good.”

How many infield hits has Randon Jernigan got?

Stricklin: He’s got a bunch. When he puts it in play you’ve got to be really fast, because when you put the ball play, he and Tucker both, any kind of mis-play at all, they’re going to beat it out. When you’re that fast down the line, infielders know they have to hurry and when you make infielders hurt, that’s when they make mistakes. You have to play up on them because they can bunt and that allows ground balls to get through the infield better, too. When you can bunt and run, you make people shorten up, and when they shorten up, now you can get balls through the infield.

“What’s also good about those guys is they’ve also got a little juice in their bats. They can get balls in the gap and hit balls over the fence so they’re complete players. Randon’s young and he’s learning, but he’s playing really well. We saw the kind of week he had last week. We just hope he can be consistently good for us.

“They’re in the back of the lineup right now, and we like the way it’s shaping up. Once we get through the lineup it sets up the guys at the beginning, so right now we’re going to keep things as they are.”

What are you going to do about your Saturday starter?

Stricklin: “C.J. Smith. After his start last week against Jacksonville State, he’s just so good, he’s just a strike thrower, and more than anybody on the team, he’s the most even-keeled kid we have.

"We have a lot of kids who are very even-keeled, but he never gets emotional, he’s a flatliner on the mound, he’s ultra-competitive and throws a ton of strikes with really good stuff. We just made the decision instead of going with the three right-handers to move C.J. in the middle of the two hard-throwing right-handers. So, you’ve got Emerson Hancock throwing hard on Friday with really good stuff, then C.J. on Saturday who is a different look. He can get up to 92, but he’s more of a classic pitcher then you go to Sunday again with the hard thrower in (Tony) Locey. I don’t if there’s anything to that at all, but you know what, it’s a different look and it mixes things up so C.J. has earned that spot so we’re going to put him in there.”

What does this mean for Cole Wilcox?

Stricklin: “He’ll pitch this weekend. He’ll be on the mound; his stuff is too good. We’re going to keep putting him out there. It’s high-end stuff with an attitude. He goes out there, he’s got a chip on his shoulder. It might be in smaller does right now, it might be one or two innings at a time, but his stuff is really, really good, he’s ultra-competitive and he’s a hard worker. We’ve said that from Day 1. He’s got all the intangibles. He can be as good as anyone we’ve every had here. It hasn’t gone the way he wants it to go right now, but you know what, a little adversity can be good for you right now. He’s ready to go. We’ve got him out there, gave him a couple of starts, he’s got some innings under his belt, and he’ll be on the mound this weekend.”

What’s Shane Marshall’s status and how long will he be out?

Stricklin: “It’s a sprained shoulder. He is not going to travel this weekend. It’s close. He actually played catch yesterday and that was a concern because it was his throwing shoulder and we didn’t know how he was going to be able to throw.

“He was campaigning to get on the bus to travel. If he was able to play this weekend it would probably be Sunday, but we didn’t want to risk wasting a roster spot on a guy who can’t play. But we’re anticipating him being ready to go on Tuesday. It’s not as serious as we thought. My first thought was oh no, it was another separated shoulder but it was a sprained AC Joint shoulder, almost like a football injury, a stinger. He should be fine, we hope by next week.”

