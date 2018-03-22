Isaiah Wynn is proud of the way Georgia’s offensive line came together and grew as one unit during last season’s run to the National Championship Game.

Looking ahead, he’s expecting more of the same.

“The sky’s the limit for them,” Wynn said. “We set the standard this past season on how the offensive line should be played, and I believe even the younger guys like Andrew Thomas, he’s not going to let that go. He’s going to continue that tradition. It’s going to continue with the younger guys.”

Wynn marveled at the young talent the Bulldogs will have on their hands for the 2018 campaign.

Thomas, who moves from right to left tackle, will be just a sophomore, right guard Ben Cleveland a redshirt sophomore while Isaiah Wilson and early enrollee Cade Mays - the two players battling for the starting spot at right tackle – are a redshirt freshman and a true freshman, respectively.

“Big Zeke (Wilson) … for him, like I said, the sky’s the limit for him just because he’s got size, he’s got the ability and, so far, I’ve only heard good things from him so far this spring,” Wynn said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how he does and how everything shakes out with him.”