Isaiah Wynn is proud of the way Georgia’s offensive line came together and grew as one unit during last season’s run to the National Championship Game.
Looking ahead, he’s expecting more of the same.
“The sky’s the limit for them,” Wynn said. “We set the standard this past season on how the offensive line should be played, and I believe even the younger guys like Andrew Thomas, he’s not going to let that go. He’s going to continue that tradition. It’s going to continue with the younger guys.”
Wynn marveled at the young talent the Bulldogs will have on their hands for the 2018 campaign.
Thomas, who moves from right to left tackle, will be just a sophomore, right guard Ben Cleveland a redshirt sophomore while Isaiah Wilson and early enrollee Cade Mays - the two players battling for the starting spot at right tackle – are a redshirt freshman and a true freshman, respectively.
“Big Zeke (Wilson) … for him, like I said, the sky’s the limit for him just because he’s got size, he’s got the ability and, so far, I’ve only heard good things from him so far this spring,” Wynn said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how he does and how everything shakes out with him.”
Senior Kendall Baker (left guard) and Lamont Gaillard (center) are the two veterans of the group, one this spring that features considerable depth, including the likes of Solomon Kindley, Pat Allen, Netori Johnson, D’Marcus Hayes, along with early enrollees Warren Ericson and Trey Hill.
Owen Condon and Jamaree Salyer will join the mix when they report with the rest of the freshmen in May.
“Lamont is going to be our bell cow for the season, not just because he’s our center but for the type of leader he is,” Wynn said. “He’s going to make sure everybody is on the same page.”
In the eyes of Kirby Smart, however, even bell cows have to earn their place in the first stall.
“I'd love nothing more than to see Warren Ericson and Trey Hill pushing Lamont Gaillard, because y'all have already given Lamont a starting job,” Smart said. “Every article I read, Lamont's going to start because he started last year. They go out there thinking that, and I would be disappointed in them, because I think if you ask them, they understand I better be one of the best five or I won't be starting."
Wynn’s confident position coach Sam Pittman will figure it all out.
“Coach Pittman, I love him, man, not only for me but for the university and the whole team in general,” Wynn said. “Just being able to come in and work with the guys that he had, he did a fantastic job. Everybody bought into his teaching, everybody trusted him in the offensive line room, and he made us become closer as an offensive line unit.”
He doesn’t expect that message will change.
“I really believe that’s why we had such a great season because he brought that mentality of we’re all brothers and we have to play for each other,” he said. “He’s going to continue to do a great job. You see what he did with recruiting. It’s going to be good.”