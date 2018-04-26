It’s a good bet that when Isaiah Wynn first came to Georgia, not a ton of people correctly predicted how far he would ultimately go.

Friday, he proved them all wrong, as the Tampa native will realize his NFL dream by being a member of the New England Patriots, who took Wynn with the 23rd pick in the first. round.

Although thought to be a guard in the NFL, the Patriots could use Wynn at tackle after he started all 15 games for the Bulldogs at left tackle last fall.

He said last month he’s ready for the challenge.

“My most dominant game was probably Alabama and one of the reasons I feel I set myself apart from some of my peers, was later on in the season, I feel my play really got better,” Wynn said. “A lot of times, in college especially, you hit that 15-game mark, your body has taken a toll. I shined better at the end of the season than I did at the beginning.”

One of Georgia’s permanent team captains, Wynn was voted a second-team All-SEC by members of the league media.

“Being at the University of Georgia, being in the SEC,” Wynn said. “I faced the quickest guys at practice in spring and in fall camp, all that time I’m going against the best of the best pass rushers.”

More to come.