UGASports - Is an Alabama vs. Auburn battle brewing for Tanner Bailey?

Tanner Bailey is a four-star quarterback in the 2022 class out of Gordo (Ala.) and he has an impressive early list. His sophomore season was strong, he has emerged as one of the top junior quarterback prospects in the south and he is on track to start his junior season later this month.

It has not been a normal last four or five months, but he has made the most of it.

"It was frustrating not getting spring practice and all that this year, but my team and I are back together, we are working hard and things are getting better," said Bailey. "We are pushing ourselves harder, we are working together and we are just using everything that has happened as motivation to make us better this fall."

Since the quarantine in March, Bailey has added offers from Alabama, Auburn and Miami. He has family connections to the Crimson Tide and the Tigers, so those offers run deep.

"Having those in-state offers are huge for anyone that lives in Alabama, but for me, with my dad playing at Auburn and my grandfather playing at Alabama, it means that much more. Knowing I have the chance to play for the in-state schools is like a dream come true. All I heard growing up was about the Iron Bowl rivalry, Alabama this, Auburn that, so it is a great feeling having both offers."

Bailey is very familiar with the school on the Plains and the one in Tuscaloosa, and he sees a lot of similarities.

"There is not a lot of differences between Alabama and Auburn," said Bailey. "They both play SEC ball with great players and do things at a high level. Alabama thinks they are the best. Auburn things they are the best. The atmosphere is the same, the tradition is the same and both have won. Both are great schools that I like a lot."

It may be hard for other schools to get Bailey to leave his home state, but he is not locked on staying home yet. He still has the door open and he is in communication with numerous schools.

"LSU, Georgia, Michigan and Tennessee are schools outside Alabama and Auburn that have really gotten my interest so far. I am looking at them all though. I would like to get out, take some visits and those trips will be important to me. I have missed all the spring and summer trips, so I do need to get out and see schools and coaches face-to-face."

It is still early for Bailey, and like most 2022 prospects, he is waiting for September 1 to roll around to see what college coaches reach out. That will show him a lot, and from there, he will work to start shaping his list.

"When I start narrowing things down, I can guarantee Alabama and Auburn will both be up there for me, but I am looking at all of my options," said Bailey. "I am still in that neutral period where I am looking at each school, seeing who offers me and just taking my time.

"Coaches are allowed to contact me the first of September, so I want to see how that goes, who else may offer, then after being able to look at that, I may start to narrow my list down late this season."



