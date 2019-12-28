{{ timeAgo('2019-12-28 18:30:02 -0600') }}
football
Interviews: Cade Mays, J. Salyer, Tyson Campbell, Jake Camarda & Eli Wolf
Patrick Garbin
•
UGASports
Team & Research Writer
What are Tyson Campbell's thoughts on J.R. Reed missing the
Sugar Bowl? He explains.
After not taking a single snap this season at the position,
who is starting at right guard for UGA in the Sugar Bowl? Jamaree Salyer says.
Cade Mays describes new offensive line coach Matt Luke.
What will Jake Camarda miss most about Rodrigo Blankenship?
He explains.
Is UGA actually "happy" to be in the Sugar Bowl?
Eli Wolf explains.