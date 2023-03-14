The back-to-back national champions are facing uncertainty at football's most important position.

Stetson Bennett is no longer a Bulldog as Georgia kicks off spring practice this week. While he will be in Athens for Pro Day on Wednesday, practice starts Tuesday with new faces duking it out for the starting quarterback job.

"We think we have three really good quarterbacks," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday. "I’m really excited about all three of those guys to grow and get better."

Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff appear to be the top two contenders. Smart mentioned those two by name as players who will get reps with the first team this spring.

Beck seems like the likeliest candidate for the job if for no other reason than he has been in Athens for three years. One knock against him has been a perceived lack of mobility, but Smart fought back against that notion.

"I don’t think people give Carson enough credit for being a good athlete," Smart said. "He was a really good baseball player. He has great movement skills. He’s not going to run as fast as Stetson."

Beck's time in the program has also allowed him to impress teammates such as running back Kendall Milton.

"I’ve seen him be able to dissect the offense and know everybody’s job and being able to break it down to a receiver, a certain break in their routes, or footwork of a running back," Milton said. "I’m definitely excited to play with Carson, because I know that he knows the offense in and out. I’ve seen how hard he works. Quarterback is a tough position, because it’s not like you’re going to rotate all the time or get the opportunities right away. He stayed down and worked his butt off ever since we got here."

Vandagriff, meanwhile, brings an added element of athleticism to the quarterback position. Smart said he has added about 15 pounds of muscle as well, to get up to around 215 pounds.

Smart has mentioned that he puts a little more emphasis on quarterback mobility after seeing Bennett make countless plays with his legs. Vandagriff would certainly provide that.

"He’s a very smart player," Milton said. "The one thing about Brock, he surprised me a little bit. Those legs, they’ll catch you by surprise. Brock can move, but he also has that arm as well."

Not to be lost in the shuffle is Gunner Stockton. Smart said the redshirt freshman from Tiger came a long way after spending the bulk of last season working with the scout team offense.

The competition is wide open and will likely continue into the fall. Smart said the three spring scrimmages will be the most informative over the next few weeks.

No matter who wins the battle, Smart said the staff has confidence in all three quarterbacks to get the job done.

"When (Todd) Monken left, I asked him where he thought our quarterback room was," Smart said. "He was very adamant that we have three talented young quarterbacks and Mike (Bobo), inheriting that room, certainly feels that way, too.