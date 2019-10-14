If Saturday’s loss to South Carolina wasn’t tough enough, the Bulldogs received some disturbing injury news, as it appears wide receiver Lawrence Cager will apparently be unavailable for Saturday’s game against Kentucky.

Cager, who is tied with George Pickens for the team lead in catches with 19 for 245 yards and three touchdowns, has been battling a shoulder injury.

“Yeah, I don't know if Cager is going to be able to play. He's probably out this week,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “We don't know that for sure. We're going to see. He's dealing with more than a shoulder now. He has another injury that happened Saturday, so he may not be able to play. We're not sure yet. We'll see.”

Cager won’t be the only one missing the game.

Backup left guard Justin Shaffer, who has started the past two weeks for the injured Solomon Kindley (ankle), won’t be available Saturday, either, due to an undisclosed injury.

“Yeah. Shaffer will be out this week. I don't know. He'll be week to week following this week. Don't know when we'll get him back,” Smart said. “Solomon is dinged up. We think he's going to be able to go this week, think he'll be able to play. He's going to be struggling a little bit today. He'll probably be rehabbing some.”

Ben Cleveland is battling some injuries of his own.

“Ben Cleveland is a little beat up. There was some time the other day where he was unable to go and ended up being able to finish the game for us,” Smart said. “We got a couple other guys that are beat and banged up, but everybody in the SEC does.”

Fortunately, there is some good news.

Smart said sophomore cornerback Tyson Campbell is close to returning after missing the past three contests with a turf toe injury.

“Tyson feels like he's almost back. He just has not been able to—he can run, plant, point, drive. But the pressure, the torque it takes to hit someone and drive off of it where he's feeling somebody's pressure, that's what he's struggling with,” Smart said. “And it's a long, slow injury, guys. I mean when you talk to everybody across the country, there's nothing you can do to speed that up. So, I don't know, because I don't know if he'll be back. Last time I got to see him was during warmups, and he was getting closer. So, I'll see.”