Kirby Smart struck a more positive tone when discussing injuries that could affect his Bulldogs for Saturday’s season-opener against UT-Martin (6 p.m., ESPN+).

After losing running back Branson Robinson to a ruptured patella tendon, Smart said during Monday’s press conference to preview the game that running back Kendall Milton is “between 80 and 90 percent recovered" from the hamstring injury that’s plagued him since the spring.

The news is even better for senior Daijun Edwards.

Edwards was seen working with trainers during the most recent viewing session for reporters. Smart acknowledged that Edwards tweaked an MCL, but fortunately, he’s back doing everything 100 percent and will play Saturday.

“He had one (an MCL) last year. But he's actually doing great. He's going to be able to practice today and do everything. We feel good about Daijun's status. It happened in the second scrimmage. I don't know what that date was. It would've been a week ago Saturday, but he's bounced back from that good,” Smart said. “Kendall has been dealing with a hamstring most of, almost all of camp. He feels 80 to 90 percent. We're hoping to get him back today in terms of practicing and taking reps. The volume, you have to be careful of because they haven't been doing in the heat as much as the other guys. But we feel good about both those guys.”

If coaches decide to take it easy with either back on Saturday, Smart feels good about the backs that he has.

"I feel good about Andrew Paul. Rod Robinson's had a great camp. Cash (Jones) has had a good camp,” Smart said. “We’ve really got a bunch of guys who have repped and done some good things there.”

Smart also acknowledged that a few plays have been put in for wide receiver Dillon Bell at running back.

“Dillon, we need at wideout, we need Dillon on special teams. Dillon has had a really good camp in terms of being a wide receiver. He played that (RB) some in high school, so that's something he's done before,” Smart said. “With the way offenses are these days, you can get your touches a lot of ways, and we've got a lot of plays that involve perimeter blocking, direct runs, perimeter runs. As a defensive coach, every offensive play has three plays on it. It could be a direct run with this and this. Those ways, you can get a lot of people touches. That would be the plan. I feel good about the backs we have. I'd feel a lot better if Daijun and Kendall were 100 percent. We'll see where they are today."