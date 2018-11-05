Senior center Lamont Gaillard isn't being counted out for Saturday night’s game against Auburn (7 p.m., ESPN) after hyper-extending his left knee against Kentucky, according to head coach Kirby Smart Monday.

According to Smart, Gaillard will practice today in a limited basis, and hopes he will be able to go on Saturday.

"We think he will be fine," Smart said. "We'll see how he progresses over the next couple of days."

If Gaillard is unable to start, it would snap his streak of 37 consecutive games where the senior has opened for the Bulldogs. It’s the longest such streak on the team.

Safety J.R. Reed is second on the squad in consecutive starts with 24.

Gaillard suffered the injury during Georgia’s opening drive, when Jake Fromm tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Nauta.

He was replaced by freshman Trey Hill, who would likely receive the start if Gaillard is unable to go.

...In other injury news, Smart said Mecole Hardman (undisclosed injury) is fine, and offensive lineman Ben Cleveland continues to improve.

"Ben continues to progress," Smart said. "He could have played if he had to in the last game, so he continues to get better."

Smart also said that right guard Cade Mays (shoulder stinger) will be limited in practice, but is not ruling him out of Saturday's game, either.