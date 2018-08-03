Kirby Smart’s news that Zamir White is cleared for practice wasn’t the only injury-related information passed along to reporters during Friday’s preseason press conference.

Several other Bulldogs will spend the first days of fall camp recovering from ailments of their own.

That includes wide receiver Terry Godwin, who Smart said is dealing with a minor issue to his left knee.

“It’s minor, he will be limited, but I know you guys will make a big deal about it and everyone of you is sending out a message right now, I’m sure,” Smart said. “He’s fine, but he won’t be able to do indies and things like that.”

Meanwhile, Smart said quarterback Jake Fromm will wear a precautionary splint on his left hand which he injured during a recent boating accident. Fromm was a passenger in a boat when a rope pulling a skier recoiled and broke a bone in his non-throwing hand.

“You probably wouldn’t even notice it if you weren’t zooming in on it from 50 yards away trying to get a picture of it,” Smart said. “But he’s fine, he’ll be able to do everything we need him to do.”

There’s more.

Linebacker Jaden Hunter is dealing with a bit of a hamstring issue and will be limited during initial workout, while defensive back Deangleo Gibbs is fully recovered from his offseason shoulder surgery.

Also, freshman linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ACL) has been cleared for everything but contact, while defensive back Divaad Wilson (ACL) will be on the field doing whatever he can.

“Divaad is actually progressing very well and will be able to work into practice as the season progresses,” Smart said. “We’re excited about the progress he’s made. He’s a very competitive guy who wants to jump out there and do everything he can.”