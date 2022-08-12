Injury sidelines Arian Smith

The news for wide receiver Arian Smith is worse than originally thought.

UGASports was the first to report Thursday night that Smith had suffered an injury to his ankle during practice.

Initially diagnosed as just a sprain, further tests revealed more damage than previously thought and the Florida native is expected to undergo surgery to correct the injury.

It’s expected Smith will miss the rest of fall camp.

This is the latest in a stretch of injuries for Smith, which have included a fractured wrist, turf toe, shin contusion, and a broken leg that he suffered last November.

“It’s frustrating, but you can only control what you can control,” Smith told reporters back in April. “It’s frustrating, but you have to bounce back and then play like it didn’t happen.”

Smith, who has five catches for 188 yards and three scores, caught three balls for 83 yards at G-Day.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken spoke about Smith yesterday before news of his injury was confirmed.

“I think the biggest thing is staying healthy for Arian. He just hasn’t been on the field long enough as a developmental player. He is fast. He is athletic. He is a great kid. But not being healthy and being out there to develop, that restricts you from a player being an every-down player to get on the field more often because you can’t trust them and everything, you’re asking them to do. They have to be situational players if that makes sense,” Monken said. “You have situational players and everyday players. There is more that goes into it because say hey, let’s go fast. Players have to know what to do. So, we are looking to bridge that gap from being a situational player to a player that we can trust to be out there in more than just when you want to use explosiveness to threaten the defense.”

Georgia officials have not publicly commented on the injury, but head coach Kirby Smart is expected to speak with the media after Saturday’s scrimmage.