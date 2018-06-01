DESTIN, Fla. – With more states considering the legalization of sports gambling, there’s one more potential offshoot that could ultimately affect football programs in the SEC: injury reports.

The NFL has them.

According to the league’s most recent personnel report policy, the credibility of the NFL, its teams, owners, and players depend on having a complete and factual report every week.

Keeping gamblers “honest” is a non-specified reason and one the NFL doesn’t specifically mention in the nine-page report.

Could the SEC ultimately go that route? The subject was broached at this week’s Spring Meetings.

As you might imagine, there are some who are dead set against such a proposition.

"Me reporting injuries, if that does something for that, I'll be glad to do it," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "But I don't think anybody has a right to know, if you want to know the truth about it."

Florida coach Dan Mullen certainly doesn’t like the thoughts of having to announce injuries regarding his Gator football team.

“Yeah, I think that’ll be a tough deal,” Mullen said. “I’m not big on giving injury reports. And I don’t think that will change.”

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp is at least willing to see what happens with any legislation before making up his mind.

“I’d like to hear all the information. I’m not going to extend myself on that because I don’t really know all the ins and outs,” Muschamp said. “Obviously if there is some sort of uniform process we will comply. It’s all going to be state-regulated, from what I understand.”

Being forced to release injury reports would certainly be a big change for most.

At Georgia, head coach Kirby Smart is very judicious when it comes to releasing info regarding injured players, rarely offering specifics and whether or not they will play.

This differs from the one-year policy by former coach Mark Richt, who for one season had team trainer Ron Courson release an injury report following practices Monday through Wednesday.

That policy lasted just one year, however, as Richt quickly tired of releasing injury info when other programs weren’t.

That’s certainly the case today.

"I'm not a big sharer of information from week to week," Mullen said. "If there is a significant injury, I let everybody know. If it's a week-to-week thing, I try not to comment or talk about it too much. That's somebody else's problem."

Others like LSU’s Ed Orgeron doesn’t seem to care.

“I don’t know that,” he said. “I haven’t thought about it.”

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher reminded reporters that injury reports aren’t foreign in college football.

At Florida State, Fisher and all ACC coaches had to release one every week.

“We already had one in the ACC. It’s only fair,” Fisher said. “You had to put if they were doubtful. It was more like a pro injury report. You had to put if they could play or whatever. We filled it out every week. Our trainer, he came to me. We went through it, we classified each guy. The deadline was each Thursday.”

Auburn’s Gus Malzahn said whatever league commissioner Greg Sankey decides is fine with him.

“I think our commissioner is looking into that, and I trust him,” Malzahn said. “I think he’ll do a good job once he decides everything. I think it’s one of those things that we need to educate ourselves about with something being new like that.”