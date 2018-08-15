Kirby Smart said junior defensive back Tyrique McGhee will miss an undisclosed amount of time after breaking a bone in his foot during last Saturday’s scrimmage at Sanford Stadium.

"Tyrique has a small fracture in his fifth metatarsal, I think it is," Smart said after practice Wednesday. "We think he's going to be fine. He had a similar injury last year and he played with it, so there's no certainty that he's out or in for the first game and the same for any game after that. We don’t know. He might be able to go out and play with it since he played with it last year."

The injury still comes as a setback to the Bulldog secondary, as McGhee is arguably Georgia’s most versatile defensive back. Not only is the former Peach County standout figured to be among the two-deep at cornerback, but McGhee can also play safety and is a candidate to see reps at Star.

He’s also an important member of Georgia’s special teams.

Last year, McGhee played in all 15 games for the Bulldogs, starting two, with 25 total tackles and was second among all defenders with six pass breakups. He also intercepted one pass, and it was a big one, picking off Tennessee on the game’s first play last year in Knoxville.

Another huge game came in Georgia’s victory over Florida, when he caused a fumble near the Gator end zone resulting in a recovery and a touchdown for J.R. Reed.

McGhee played in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2016, making nine tackles, eight of which came on special teams.