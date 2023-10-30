Kirby Smart had a mostly positive injury report for his Bulldog ahead of Saturday’s game against Missouri (3:30 p.m., CBS).

The only player with a bit of a question, linebacker C. J. Allen, suffered what Smart termed “a small tweak” in his hamstring, but the freshman is expected to be OK.

Star Tykee Smith, who came out of Saturday’s win over Florida, told the press Monday that he was only “shaken up,” and that he’s fine.

Other injury updates include:

…Smart said defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (foot), who returned last week and had a key forced fumble against Florida, just needs to continue getting in shape.

“It’s getting him back in the right shape, stamina. He hasn’t been able to practice very much and didn’t do much last week until Thursday,” Smart said. “He’s at a position where he rolls over there with Mykel (Williams) and Tramel (Walthour), and hopefully we can take a load off those guys and keep them fresher, and give us a little more size.”

…Smart said while linebacker Darris Smith is technically back with the team, he’s not taking part in team drills.

“Darris is focusing on academics, working out, and doing some things, but he’s not necessarily with us,” Smart said.

Smith has missed Georgia’s last three games.

… Smart also updated the situation with safety Dan Jackson.

“He’s dealing with a bursa sac that’s been bothering him. It actually got infected. It happened at the Vanderbilt game while we were there in the morning,” Smart said. “So, we didn’t get him for the Vanderbilt game at the last minute, and he wasn’t available last week. We’re hopeful of getting him back this week and giving us some extra depth in the secondary. He’s supposed to do some stuff today for the first time, so we’ll see how he does.”

…Amarius Mims (ankle) traveled and dressed last week against Florida. However, he did not play.

“He’s got to get healthy to play, and he’s got to be the best available player to play,” Smart said. “He’s working his butt off. He did extra work Friday, he did extra work Saturday, extra work yesterday, and he’ll go out there today continuing to work. But at the end of the day, he’s got to be confident to go out and play. He’s much closer today than he was last week, that’s all I can tell you.”

…Ladd McConkey (back) is fine after leading the Bulldogs with six catches for 135 yards and a touchdown against the Gators.

“He came out of the game great. He’s got a little routine now in terms of what he does Sunday, what he does Monday, what do you do Tuesday,” Smart said. “Now that we’ve got that routine, it seems to be working. We’ll keep doing what we’re doing.”