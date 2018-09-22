COLUMBIA, Mo. – Injuries took a bite out of the Bulldogs during Saturday’s 43-29 win over Missouri.

Included on the list was cornerback Tyson Campbell, who made the game’s first big play when he forced a strip of tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and returned it 64 yards for a score.

Fortunately, the news was good.

“Tyson ended up having a little bit of a stomach bug. He was throwing up,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He sublexed his shoulder. His shoulder was fine, but he came back in and started throwing up and stuff. He got dehydrated, so we had to IV. He did go back in and play with Bake (Deandre Baker), but he’s fine.”

The Bulldogs hope the same will ultimately be said for Ben Cleveland, who went down in the third quarter with what appeared to be a lower leg injury and had to be helped from the field.

Smart said he was not sure on Cleveland. He wouldn't speculate on the injury or what it might be.

It appears the Bulldogs may be without wide receiver Tyler Simmons for the next two or three games. Smart suspected the junior suffered a shoulder injury.

“I don’t know if it will be two or three weeks,” Smart said. “I’m not sure. There’s so many, I’m not sure.”

There was more.

Smart announced that linebacker Monty Rice did not play after suffering an MCL injury that limited his practice during the week.

“Monty’s got an MCL that’s been bothering him since the last game. He practiced during the week. He was limited. Didn’t think he could move around and play in space like he needed to, so he wasn’t able to go,” Smart said. “He wanted to go, tried to go.”

Another player that tried to go was left tackle Andrew Thomas, who started the game at left tackle but appeared to re-aggravate the injury. He was unable to return.

Smart said he hopes to have an update on all his wounded by Monday’s press conference, when he will preview next week’s game against Tennessee.

“I want to get the results of everything and see. You guys will find out,” Smart said. “I’m sure y’all will reach out to the kids and get it. However, I don’t know exactly right now. We’ll find out maybe Monday.”