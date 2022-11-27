After lamenting some of his team’s recent second-half struggles, Georgia head coach Mike White found some answers Sunday afternoon against East Tennessee State and pulled away for a 62-47 win.

While not perfect, White felt his team’s ability to finish the way it did was a step in the right direction.

“I liked the way we finished defensively,” White said. “Our attention to detail, our press offense … we were kind of loose with the ball versus some of their pressure and gambling. We’ve got to clean up some of that, but overall, it was pretty good. Defensively, it was very good.”

With the win, Georgia moves to 5-2 and just one victory shy of the six posted by the team last year.

“Emotionally, we really want to be good,” guard Kario Oquendo said. “Not to say last year we didn’t. It just didn’t work out. This year, there’s just the emphasis that we want to get better every single day.”

Although the Bulldogs still did not enjoy the kind of shooting day White would have liked (24 of 57 for 42.1 percent), Georgia was able put together some spurts, including a 12-0 run in the second half to take control.

Back-to-back three-pointers by Terry Roberts and Justin Hill sparked the run.

Roberts finished with 12 points, but that wasn’t the only story. He also dished out six assists to go along with five steals while pulling down a team-high six rebounds.

Oquendo led the way with 16 points, with Hill adding 14 for the Bulldogs, whose bench outscored the Bucs 27-2.

“That was a good win for us. I don’t think the score was indicative of how close it was because it could have gone either way,” White said. “I thought our attention to detail on defense was very high.”

Defensively, it was another solid effort for White’s squad, which held ETSU to just 39.2 percent (20 of 51) from the field, including just 2 of 16 on three-pointers. The Bulldogs outrebounded the Bucs, 38-28.

After leading 30-26 at the half, Georgia saw ETSU tie the game at 36 but the advantage lasted just one possession as Jusaun Holt answered with a baseline three-pointer to put the Bulldogs back in front.

Georgia would not trail again.

Holt’s bucket started a 12-0 spurt by the Bulldogs, a run that Hill extended with a three from the key to pushing Georgia ahead by double-digits for the first time.

It would be a while before the Bucs scored again.