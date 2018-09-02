In-depth with 5-star Bryan Bresee on upcoming visits & future plans
Five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee started his junior campaign on Friday night but the game didn’t finish until the middle of Saturday because of weather delays. Saturday also marked the end ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news