Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean has made no secrets that he wants his players to be as versatile as possible with the ability to help in a number of different ways.

New verbal commitment Ignas Sargiunas - a combo guard - appears to fit that mold.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound native of Lithuania completes Crean’s signing class for 2018.

Sargiunas’ commitment was first reported by Jonathan Givnoy of Draft Express.

Crean hinted during last week’s Bulldog Club meeting in Columbus that the Bulldogs were close to filling the scholarship made available due to the transfer of Isaac Kante, who recently settled at Hofstra.

“Right now our focus has been, can we sign somebody who can help us right now?” Crean said. “Somebody who can definitely shoot the ball — no matter what that position is — and somebody who can grow inside of the program,” Crean said last week. “Would there be a graduate player or transfer player that would really make sense for us in one year, or could we find a transfer, that we could sit out and be a starter, or a very likely starter in a year? So, we’ve stayed with that."

The 18-yeard-old Sargiunas averaged 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds with Zalgiris’ 2 in the U18 European League team that reached the team finals.

Sargiunas chose the Bulldogs over SMU and Arizona State.